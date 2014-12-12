Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 12, 2014 | 8:30am EST

Editor's choice

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.
Close
1 / 24
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan pauses before answering a reporter's question during a rare news conference at CIA Headquarters in Virginia December 11, 2014. Brennan said that some agency officers used "abhorrent" interrogation techniques and said it was "unknowable" whether so-called enhanced interrogation techniques managed to get useful intelligence out of terrorism suspects.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan pauses before answering a reporter's question during a rare news conference at CIA Headquarters in Virginia December 11, 2014. Brennan said that some agency officers used "abhorrent"...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan pauses before answering a reporter's question during a rare news conference at CIA Headquarters in Virginia December 11, 2014. Brennan said that some agency officers used "abhorrent" interrogation techniques and said it was "unknowable" whether so-called enhanced interrogation techniques managed to get useful intelligence out of terrorism suspects.
Close
2 / 24
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theater in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theater, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends.

A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theater in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record...more

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theater in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. According to Manoj Desai, owner of the theater, the movie, which is still being screened, enjoys at least 50 to 60 percent occupancy on weekdays and full house on weekends.
Close
3 / 24
A demonstrator is taken away by police officers at an area previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

A demonstrator is taken away by police officers at an area previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A demonstrator is taken away by police officers at an area previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Close
4 / 24
A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
Close
5 / 24
Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere. Its fishermen, however, worry about how they will make ends meet on meager earnings they say are being reduced further by polluted waters that are making fishing more difficult.

Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere. Its fishermen, however, worry about how they will make ends meet on meager earnings they say are being reduced further by polluted waters that are making fishing more difficult.
Close
6 / 24
A home sits off of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014 as a Pacific winter storm hits the western United States.

A home sits off of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014 as a Pacific winter storm hits the western United States.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A home sits off of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014 as a Pacific winter storm hits the western United States.
Close
7 / 24
Guests stand after Belgian designer Raf Simons Fall 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Tokyo December 11, 2014.

Guests stand after Belgian designer Raf Simons Fall 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Tokyo December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Guests stand after Belgian designer Raf Simons Fall 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Tokyo December 11, 2014.
Close
8 / 24
A general view of lake Laguna 513, at more than 13,000 feet above sea level in front of the Hualcan glacier in Huascaran natural reserve in Ancash November 29, 2014. Scientists warn that if a giant chunk of ice from the Hualcan glacier breaks off it could trigger a tsunami-like wave in Laguna 513 and send a lethal torrent of water cascading down the valley.

A general view of lake Laguna 513, at more than 13,000 feet above sea level in front of the Hualcan glacier in Huascaran natural reserve in Ancash November 29, 2014. Scientists warn that if a giant chunk of ice from the Hualcan glacier breaks off it...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A general view of lake Laguna 513, at more than 13,000 feet above sea level in front of the Hualcan glacier in Huascaran natural reserve in Ancash November 29, 2014. Scientists warn that if a giant chunk of ice from the Hualcan glacier breaks off it could trigger a tsunami-like wave in Laguna 513 and send a lethal torrent of water cascading down the valley.
Close
9 / 24
Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Close
10 / 24
Yexibel Gainsa, 14, practices with an epee during a fencing class at the "Martyrs of Barbados" gymnasium in downtown Havana, December 2, 2014. About 100 students train at the gymnasium, which was named after 73 Cuban fencers, known as the "Martyrs of Barbados", who were killed in a 1976 attack when a bomb blew up a Cubana airliner in Barbados.

Yexibel Gainsa, 14, practices with an epee during a fencing class at the "Martyrs of Barbados" gymnasium in downtown Havana, December 2, 2014. About 100 students train at the gymnasium, which was named after 73 Cuban fencers, known as the "Martyrs of...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Yexibel Gainsa, 14, practices with an epee during a fencing class at the "Martyrs of Barbados" gymnasium in downtown Havana, December 2, 2014. About 100 students train at the gymnasium, which was named after 73 Cuban fencers, known as the "Martyrs of Barbados", who were killed in a 1976 attack when a bomb blew up a Cubana airliner in Barbados.
Close
11 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014.
Close
12 / 24
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
13 / 24
Families carry their belongings as they evacuate their homes after a fire broke out at a slum area in Manila December 11, 2014.

Families carry their belongings as they evacuate their homes after a fire broke out at a slum area in Manila December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Families carry their belongings as they evacuate their homes after a fire broke out at a slum area in Manila December 11, 2014.
Close
14 / 24
Women embrace in the house of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgo, in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 11, 2014.

Women embrace in the house of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgo, in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Women embrace in the house of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgo, in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 11, 2014.
Close
15 / 24
A police officer carries two boys to safety after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had earlier ran to safety.

A police officer carries two boys to safety after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A police officer carries two boys to safety after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had earlier ran to safety.
Close
16 / 24
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.

People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.
Close
17 / 24
Producer and director Don Mischer unveils his star, as confetti fly, with other guests on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Producer and director Don Mischer unveils his star, as confetti fly, with other guests on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Producer and director Don Mischer unveils his star, as confetti fly, with other guests on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Close
18 / 24
Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.

Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.
Close
19 / 24
A pro-democracy supporter makes a salute from "The Hunger Games" movies while holding a sign outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

A pro-democracy supporter makes a salute from "The Hunger Games" movies while holding a sign outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A pro-democracy supporter makes a salute from "The Hunger Games" movies while holding a sign outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
20 / 24
Fishermen from India rest on the ground after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi December 11, 2014. Pakistan maritime authorities arrested 58 Indian fishermen and took into custody their ten boats for illegal fishing in the country's territorial waters, police said.

Fishermen from India rest on the ground after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi December 11, 2014. Pakistan maritime authorities arrested 58 Indian fishermen and took into custody their ten boats for illegal fishing...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Fishermen from India rest on the ground after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi December 11, 2014. Pakistan maritime authorities arrested 58 Indian fishermen and took into custody their ten boats for illegal fishing in the country's territorial waters, police said.
Close
21 / 24
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch a few minutes into the match following a temporary floodlight failure in the stadium.

Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch a few...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch a few minutes into the match following a temporary floodlight failure in the stadium.
Close
22 / 24
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.

Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.
Close
23 / 24
Shi'ite Muslim gather as they commemorate Arbain in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad December 11, 2014. Millions of Shi'ites gather in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala to observe Arbain, which marks the end of 40 days of mourning for Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who died in a 7th century battle at Kerbala.

Shi'ite Muslim gather as they commemorate Arbain in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad December 11, 2014. Millions of Shi'ites gather in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala to observe Arbain, which marks the end of 40 days of mourning for Imam Hussein, a...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Shi'ite Muslim gather as they commemorate Arbain in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad December 11, 2014. Millions of Shi'ites gather in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala to observe Arbain, which marks the end of 40 days of mourning for Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, who died in a 7th century battle at Kerbala.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 11 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 10 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 09 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast