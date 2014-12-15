Edition:
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.

1 / 27

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
1 / 27
Pro-democracy protesters comfort each other after leaving with their belonging outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.

2 / 27

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters comfort each other after leaving with their belonging outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
2 / 27
People take pictures inside a giant Christmas ball, part of New Year and Christmas holiday season decorations, in central Moscow, December 15, 2014.

3 / 27

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
People take pictures inside a giant Christmas ball, part of New Year and Christmas holiday season decorations, in central Moscow, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
3 / 27
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014.

4 / 27

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
4 / 27
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam al-Abbas located inside the Imam al-Abbas shrine to mark Arbain in the holy city of Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, December 13, 2014.

5 / 27

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam al-Abbas located inside the Imam al-Abbas shrine to mark Arbain in the holy city of Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
5 / 27
A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014.

6 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
6 / 27
A firefighter cries during the funeral of Joyce Craig, Philadelphia's first female firefighter killed in the line of duty, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 13, 2014.

7 / 27

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A firefighter cries during the funeral of Joyce Craig, Philadelphia's first female firefighter killed in the line of duty, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
7 / 27
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov laugh during their meeting at Villa Taverna in Rome, Italy, December 14, 2014.

8 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov laugh during their meeting at Villa Taverna in Rome, Italy, December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
8 / 27
A woman pleads to be released by the police after she was surrounded during an evening demonstration against police violence in Oakland, California December 13, 2014.

9 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A woman pleads to be released by the police after she was surrounded during an evening demonstration against police violence in Oakland, California December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
9 / 27
A man passes a house built upside-down in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2014. The house was constructed as an attraction for local residents and tourists.

10 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A man passes a house built upside-down in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2014. The house was constructed as an attraction for local residents and tourists.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
10 / 27
A competitor takes part in the Fancy Dress December Dip at Parliament Hill Lido in north London, December 13, 2014.

11 / 27

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A competitor takes part in the Fancy Dress December Dip at Parliament Hill Lido in north London, December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
11 / 27
A woman uses her smart phone in the pool at the Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana November 30, 2014.

12 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A woman uses her smart phone in the pool at the Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
12 / 27
Zimbabwe's newly sworn in Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and President Robert Mugabe teach Daluthando Phelekezela Mphoko, 4, the ZANU PF salute at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe,December 12, 2014.

13 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Zimbabwe's newly sworn in Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and President Robert Mugabe teach Daluthando Phelekezela Mphoko, 4, the ZANU PF salute at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe,December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
13 / 27
Protesters take part in a demonstration against new laws on pornography outside parliament in central London December 12, 2014.

14 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Protesters take part in a demonstration against new laws on pornography outside parliament in central London December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
14 / 27
Former Guantanamo detainee Adel bin Muhammad El Ouerghi (L) from Tunisia gestures while holding a mate cup next to an unidentified member of Uruguay's central workers union Pit-Cn while standing on a balcony in a neighbourhood in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 12, 2014.

15 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Former Guantanamo detainee Adel bin Muhammad El Ouerghi (L) from Tunisia gestures while holding a mate cup next to an unidentified member of Uruguay's central workers union Pit-Cn while standing on a balcony in a neighbourhood in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
15 / 27
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, December 12, 2014.

16 / 27

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
16 / 27
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (not pictured) greet children with gifts as they arrive for the taping of the "Christmas in Washington" television special to benefit the Children's National Medical Center in Washington December 14, 2014.

17 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (not pictured) greet children with gifts as they arrive for the taping of the "Christmas in Washington" television special to benefit the Children's National Medical Center in Washington December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
17 / 27
An injured federal police officer (bottom R) is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over civilians, federal police officers, and journalists, during clashes in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, December 14, 2014.

18 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
An injured federal police officer (bottom R) is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over civilians, federal police officers, and journalists, during clashes in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
18 / 27
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses at the front of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 14, 2014.

19 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses at the front of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
19 / 27
Indonesian Christians hold candles during a Christmas mass prayer session at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, December 13, 2014.

20 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Indonesian Christians hold candles during a Christmas mass prayer session at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
20 / 27
Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul December 13, 2014.

21 / 27

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
21 / 27
A Palestinian member of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, displays a weapon during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014.

22 / 27

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A Palestinian member of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, displays a weapon during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
22 / 27
Maasai morans sing traditional songs and jump before the Maasai Olympics 2014 at the Sidai Oleng wildlife sanctuary at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kajiado December 13, 2014.

23 / 27

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Maasai morans sing traditional songs and jump before the Maasai Olympics 2014 at the Sidai Oleng wildlife sanctuary at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kajiado December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
23 / 27
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies. A

24 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at a cinema, a feat unmatched by any other Bollywood movies.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
24 / 27
Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.

25 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
25 / 27
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

26 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
26 / 27
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.

27 / 27

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
27 / 27
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 12 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 12 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 11 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 10 2014

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

