Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 16, 2014 | 8:44pm EST

Editor's Choice

Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 29
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014.
Close
2 / 29
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice December 16, 2014.

People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice December 16, 2014.
Close
3 / 29
Members of the public stand behind a note that can be seen among floral tributes that have been placed near the cafe where hostages were held for over 16-hours, in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of the public stand behind a note that can be seen among floral tributes that have been placed near the cafe where hostages were held for over 16-hours, in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Members of the public stand behind a note that can be seen among floral tributes that have been placed near the cafe where hostages were held for over 16-hours, in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 29
Visitors gather to watch the sunrise on the 10,023 feet summit of the Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Visitors gather to watch the sunrise on the 10,023 feet summit of the Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Visitors gather to watch the sunrise on the 10,023 feet summit of the Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
5 / 29
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 29
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
7 / 29
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 29
A woman is silhouetted as she walks along a street in the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman is silhouetted as she walks along a street in the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A woman is silhouetted as she walks along a street in the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 29
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (

A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (
Close
10 / 29
Wadha al-Sayyed, wife of captive Lebanese soldier Khaled Moqbel, protests for his release and government action, near burning tyres blocking a road in Beirut, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Wadha al-Sayyed, wife of captive Lebanese soldier Khaled Moqbel, protests for his release and government action, near burning tyres blocking a road in Beirut, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Wadha al-Sayyed, wife of captive Lebanese soldier Khaled Moqbel, protests for his release and government action, near burning tyres blocking a road in Beirut, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
11 / 29
Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 29
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 29
A car overturns during the Master Cross Race 2014 at Suuj Uul, outside Ulan Bator, Mongolia, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

A car overturns during the Master Cross Race 2014 at Suuj Uul, outside Ulan Bator, Mongolia, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A car overturns during the Master Cross Race 2014 at Suuj Uul, outside Ulan Bator, Mongolia, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
14 / 29
Vigilantes stand guard next to a bridge during a blockade on a highway near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan state, Mexico, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Vigilantes stand guard next to a bridge during a blockade on a highway near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan state, Mexico, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Vigilantes stand guard next to a bridge during a blockade on a highway near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan state, Mexico, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
15 / 29
President Barack Obama shakes hands after he talks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama shakes hands after he talks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
President Barack Obama shakes hands after he talks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
16 / 29
A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football match between German and British soldiers fighting on the front line in World War One in 1914, will be displayed in the church that was damaged during German bombing of Liverpool in 1941. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football...more

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football match between German and British soldiers fighting on the front line in World War One in 1914, will be displayed in the church that was damaged during German bombing of Liverpool in 1941. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
17 / 29
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information an a brokerage house in Shanghai,China, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information an a brokerage house in Shanghai,China, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information an a brokerage house in Shanghai,China, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 29
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
19 / 29
A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintry weather at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintry weather at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintry weather at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
20 / 29
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 29
Policemen take shelter under umbrellas as they stand guard during snowfall in winter at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Policemen take shelter under umbrellas as they stand guard during snowfall in winter at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Policemen take shelter under umbrellas as they stand guard during snowfall in winter at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
22 / 29
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
23 / 29
A man stands next to a pro-Russian separatist's tank riding near the village of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye), eastern Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man stands next to a pro-Russian separatist's tank riding near the village of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye), eastern Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A man stands next to a pro-Russian separatist's tank riding near the village of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye), eastern Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
24 / 29
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 29
Children watch pigeons take flight at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Children watch pigeons take flight at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Children watch pigeons take flight at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
26 / 29
A man walks past the hoarding of a construction site in Beijing, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man walks past the hoarding of a construction site in Beijing, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A man walks past the hoarding of a construction site in Beijing, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
27 / 29
A priest blesses servicemen during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A priest blesses servicemen during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A priest blesses servicemen during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
28 / 29
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge during the morning rush hour in the City of London in London, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers cross the Millenium Bridge during the morning rush hour in the City of London in London, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge during the morning rush hour in the City of London in London, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 15 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 12 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 12 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast