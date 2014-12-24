Editor's Choice
General Manager Brandon Delaney looks up at the marquee sign after the announcement that the Plaza Theatre would be showing the movie "The Interview" beginning Christmas Day in Atlanta, Georgia December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. Kurdish and Yazidi fighters battled to take the Sinjar back from Islamic State after...more
Miners leave from the mine with elevator during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of...more
A commuter walks though steam in Manhattan, New York, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend the 'Weihnachtssingen' a candle-lit carol concert with 27,500 fans of the second-division club FC Union Berlin at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 14, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked...more
A police officer stands in front of a banner reading "All Lives Matter", hung from a building across the street from a makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were fatally shot in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 22, 2014....more
Grandmother (R) and mother of Muhammad Ali Khan, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on Army Public School, react during a visit by Imran Khan (L), chairman of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, at the school in...more
Rebel fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion move along a trench in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A participant holds up a sky lantern to be released during the "Kapulica & Lanterns" event in Zagreb, Croatia, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral sing Christmas carols during a photocall inside the Cathedral in central London December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pope Francis is pictured on mobile phones as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy lights a candle on the seventh night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A student shows the winning number, 13437, during the draw for Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" in Madrid December 22, 2014. The total prize money of 2.4 billion euros is split into thousands of cash prizes among hundreds of winning numbers....more
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a news conference about the two NYPD police officers who were fatally shot in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 22, 2014 . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks out of his house in an alley on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Zhang Junlin, a 62-year-old retired prison guard, stands inside his homemade submarine named "Shenlong-3" at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, Italy, November 4, 2014. Agostinelli, 74, has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday...more
A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, stands behind a fence as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Gerardo Hernandez , one of the so-called "Cuban Five", reacts with his wife Adriana Perez (L) during Cuban musician Silvio Rodriguez's concert in Havana December 20, 2014. The United States helped Hernandez, a Cuban spy imprisoned in California...more
People gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Sanaa, Yemen, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People visit newly-built ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during a trial operation of the 16th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries as she asks for a permit to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Children try to walk through a flooded street at Kampung Melayu residential area in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Turkana man carries a rifle as he herds goats inside the Turkana region of the Ilemi Triangle, northwest Kenya December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights a candle on the seventh night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man prays on his knees at a makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were fatally shot in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Mohmad Badra
A man dressed as Father Christmas appears to levitate by using a specially-designed prop and costume as he waves to people in Trafalgar Square in central London December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
