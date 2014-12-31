Editor's Choice

An Occupy-themed guesthouse run by British freelance writer Stephen Thompson, 50, is pictured as he poses in his tent in Hong Kong December 30, 2014. Set up in a small apartment in the Causeway Bay shopping district, the guesthouse that gives what it...more

An Occupy-themed guesthouse run by British freelance writer Stephen Thompson, 50, is pictured as he poses in his tent in Hong Kong December 30, 2014. Set up in a small apartment in the Causeway Bay shopping district, the guesthouse that gives what it calls "Umbrella Revolution Occupation Experience" charges guest HK$100 (US$13) a night to stay in a tent surrounded by pro-democracy banners, a cardboard cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping holding a yellow umbrella, and serves toilet paper printed with the face of embattled leader of Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

