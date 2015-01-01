Editor's Choice
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man salvages his belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman cries at a hospital after a stampede occurred during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, central Shanghai, China, January 1, 2015. The stampede killed at least 36 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Aly Song
Severin Freund from Germany soars through the air during the trial jump for the second jumping of the 63rd four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Relatives pray during the burial of Hayati Lutfiah, a passenger of AirAsia QZ8501, at a cemetery in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Women riding on a "mikoshi" or portable shrine cheer on carriers as they carry the shrine into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015....more
Residents salvage their belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers toss confetti over Times Square from a hotel after the clock struck midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, near Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City,...more
A woman ties a piece of paper to a string as part of a Shinto ritual on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Residents warm themselves by a fire on New Year's Eve in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Relatives of a victim hug as they wait at a hospital where injured people of a stampede incident are treated in Shanghai, China, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in their last exercise of 2014 near forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province, Afghanistan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Schoolchildren's New Year performance "We Are the Happiest in the World" is given at the Central Youth Hall on the occasion of the New Year, December 31, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North...more
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he arrives to lead the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Search and Rescue team member carries a stretcher as he gets ready to board SAR ship Purworejo for search operations for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at Kumai port, Pangkalan Bun district, Indonesia, December 31, 2014....more
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy, January 1, 2015. Four men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual...more
A girl prays on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dishes of family, who moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, are seen outside a house on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kathakali dancer attends the 31st Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 1, 2015. The Carnival is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) talks to soldiers during a visit to Jobar, northeast of Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on January 1, 2015. REUTERS/SANA
Next Slideshows
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.