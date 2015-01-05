Edition:
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Men wash blood off a coffin along a street in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evening in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A Palestinian man stands at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance from a Singapore Navy helicopter at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
The President of the sushi restaurant chain Sushi Zanmai, Kiyoshi Kimura, removes the fin of a blue fin tuna outside his main restaurant at the outer Tsukiji market, in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. The 180 kg blue fin tuna traded at a prize of 4.5 million yen (37,500 USD) and was the most expensive fish at this year's New Year auction at the Tsukiji market, local media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departs his funeral in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed for reconciliation in his eulogy for the second of two police officers murdered last month, two deaths that led to accusations the mayor had contributed to an anti-police climate. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, January 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo's license, included additions to the international conservation breeding programme such as the three tiger cubs and Philippine crocodiles. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A plain-clothes policeman (L) escorts two men who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata, India, January 3, 2015. Indian police have arrested five men in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 23-year-old Japanese tourist. The woman had filed a complaint through the Japanese consulate in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata saying she had been staying in a budget hotel in the city in November when three local men who spoke Japanese befriended her and took her to the seaside resort of Digha in the state of West Bengal. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Members of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion carry weapons as they walk on the Aleppo Castle frontline, Syria, January 3, 2015. This battalion, controlled by the Free Syrian Army, provides aid and security in addition to being a full military unit. The women who make up this force not only operate as fighters on the Old Aleppo frontline, but are also in charge of two field hospitals for injured fighters and a police station for women detainees. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Greek fugitive Christodoulos Xiros is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the prosecutor in Athens, January 4, 2015. Greek police arrested Xiros, a fugitive member of the Marxist guerrilla group November 17 who had absconded while on leave from prison almost a year ago. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past reconditioned armoured personnel carriers (APCs) during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircrafts to the army at a firing range outside Zhytomyr, Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Coal miners and firefighters search for people in a house destroyed by a landslide in the village of Bare, near Kakanj, January 5, 2015. A landslide in the central Bosnian village of Bare killed one woman as it buried several houses. Rescuers managed to save three people, including two children, after the landslide hit the village near the coal mining town of Kakanj following days of snow and rain. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
U.S. troops keep watch at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 5, 2015. A suicide attacker targeted a U.S. convoy on the outskirts of Jalalabad but so far no causalities have been reported yet, provincial spokesman Ahmadzia Abdulzai said. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People ride slides on ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Rescue team members look out toward the ship KRI Banda Aceh as dark clouds fill the sky during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People enjoy a ride on their sledge through snow covered trees on Feldberg mountain, outside of Frankfurt, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
People offer prayers at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. More than 3,100 company representatives visit the shrine on the first business day of the new year, according to the shrine, to seek good luck and prosperous businesses. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
People look out towards the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evening in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A limo for family members is seen following the funeral of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu's in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
