People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier, known as "Charb", as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015....more
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during "The No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march (Rassemblement Republicain) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Competitors begin the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni, Bolivia to Iquique, Chile January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) with hundreds of thousands of French citizens in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre...more
A young couple kiss inside an empty subway station in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Troops from the Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators run during a protest demanding the resignation of President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merke (4thL), European Council President Donald Tusk (5thL) and Palestinian President...more
Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in Northern Idlib countryside, Syria January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Lebanese Army soldier stands guard inside a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
French President Francois Hollande comforts French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux as they take part with family members and relatives in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Joanne Froggatt poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Downton Abbey" backstage at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during the "London Collections: Men" showcase in London January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Japanese woman in a kimono looks at a mirror as she checks her makeup next to an amusement park advertisement, on a platform of a train station after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 12, 2015....more
Stefano Gross of Italy celebrates on the podium with a cow bell around his neck after winning the men's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A man controls a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Agartala, India January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
