Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad January 12, 2015. The accident was caused by a driver further up in the motorcade suddenly braking for a puppy on the road. Kerry was unhurt in the minor accident involving his motorcade as it headed to the airport at the end of his visit to India, his spokesperson Jen Psaki said. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

