Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 15, 2015 | 5:00pm EST

Editor's choice

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
1 / 28
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, France, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, France, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, France, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 28
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 28
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a family. REUTERS/PAN Photo/Hrant Khachatryan

Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a family. REUTERS/PAN Photo/Hrant Khachatryan
Close
4 / 28
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 28
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 28
A devotee reacts to smoke as others prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee reacts to smoke as others prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A devotee reacts to smoke as others prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 28
President Barack Obama walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington January 14, 2015. Obama was on a day trip to Iowa. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington January 14, 2015. Obama was on a day trip to Iowa. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
President Barack Obama walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington January 14, 2015. Obama was on a day trip to Iowa. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 28
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 28
Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo is seen with an image believed to be of the fuselage of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, taken by an underwater ROV provided by the Singaporean Navy, during a news conference in Jakarta January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga

Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo is seen with an image believed to be of the fuselage of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, taken by an underwater ROV provided by the Singaporean Navy, during a news conference in Jakarta...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo is seen with an image believed to be of the fuselage of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, taken by an underwater ROV provided by the Singaporean Navy, during a news conference in Jakarta January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga
Close
10 / 28
A workman repairs cables in the village of Castlerock as gale force winds cause disruption across Northern Ireland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A workman repairs cables in the village of Castlerock as gale force winds cause disruption across Northern Ireland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A workman repairs cables in the village of Castlerock as gale force winds cause disruption across Northern Ireland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 28
Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 28
People look at the sea as a helicopter, part of a rescue team, continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

People look at the sea as a helicopter, part of a rescue team, continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
People look at the sea as a helicopter, part of a rescue team, continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 28
French police officers carry the flag-draped coffin of their late colleague Franck Brinsolaro at the end a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

French police officers carry the flag-draped coffin of their late colleague Franck Brinsolaro at the end a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
French police officers carry the flag-draped coffin of their late colleague Franck Brinsolaro at the end a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Close
14 / 28
England's Moeen Ali loses grip of his bat during the one-day match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

England's Moeen Ali loses grip of his bat during the one-day match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
England's Moeen Ali loses grip of his bat during the one-day match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
15 / 28
A woman walks towards a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman walks towards a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A woman walks towards a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 28
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 28
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
18 / 28
Images of brothers Cherif Kouachi (L) and Said Kouachi, who carried out the Charlie Hebdo attack, are displayed on televisions at an electronics shop in Sanaa January 14, 2015, showing a message which purports to show Al Qaeda in Yemen claiming responsibility for the attack on the French satirical newspaper. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Images of brothers Cherif Kouachi (L) and Said Kouachi, who carried out the Charlie Hebdo attack, are displayed on televisions at an electronics shop in Sanaa January 14, 2015, showing a message which purports to show Al Qaeda in Yemen claiming...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Images of brothers Cherif Kouachi (L) and Said Kouachi, who carried out the Charlie Hebdo attack, are displayed on televisions at an electronics shop in Sanaa January 14, 2015, showing a message which purports to show Al Qaeda in Yemen claiming responsibility for the attack on the French satirical newspaper. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 28
People light a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People light a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
People light a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 28
A woman stands as she attends the celebrations before her wedding in the district of Djicoroni, Bamako, Mali April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A woman stands as she attends the celebrations before her wedding in the district of Djicoroni, Bamako, Mali April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A woman stands as she attends the celebrations before her wedding in the district of Djicoroni, Bamako, Mali April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
21 / 28
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake on the eve of Bhogali Bihu festival at Sonapur area in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake on the eve of Bhogali Bihu festival at Sonapur area in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake on the eve of Bhogali Bihu festival at Sonapur area in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 28
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said on Jan. 5 he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. Navalny, who led mass protests against Putin three years ago, was handed a suspended sentence on Dec. 30 after being found guilty of embezzling money in a trial which led to his brother being jailed on similar charges. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said on Jan. 5 he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said on Jan. 5 he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. Navalny, who led mass protests against Putin three years ago, was handed a suspended sentence on Dec. 30 after being found guilty of embezzling money in a trial which led to his brother being jailed on similar charges. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
23 / 28
A man walks along a newly-built tunnel in Zhengzhou, Henan province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks along a newly-built tunnel in Zhengzhou, Henan province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A man walks along a newly-built tunnel in Zhengzhou, Henan province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 28
Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria plays an overhead return to Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic during their women singles quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria plays an overhead return to Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic during their women singles quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria plays an overhead return to Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic during their women singles quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
25 / 28
Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 28
Wang Rong (L) talks to Zhou Zefu as they make a giant steel sculpture of Guan Yu, known also as "Guan Gong", a famous historical character in the Three Kingdoms period, at an open air workshop in Ningbo, Zhejiang province January 14, 2015. Automobile repair garage owner Wang and his partners, professional welders Zhou and Shen Xinxing (not pictured) share an enthusiasm for making a giant steel sculpture. REUTERS/China Daily

Wang Rong (L) talks to Zhou Zefu as they make a giant steel sculpture of Guan Yu, known also as "Guan Gong", a famous historical character in the Three Kingdoms period, at an open air workshop in Ningbo, Zhejiang province January 14, 2015. Automobile...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Wang Rong (L) talks to Zhou Zefu as they make a giant steel sculpture of Guan Yu, known also as "Guan Gong", a famous historical character in the Three Kingdoms period, at an open air workshop in Ningbo, Zhejiang province January 14, 2015. Automobile repair garage owner Wang and his partners, professional welders Zhou and Shen Xinxing (not pictured) share an enthusiasm for making a giant steel sculpture. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
27 / 28
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, southwest England, January 14, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months, known as 'murmurations', is particularly spectacular in this part of the southwest of England and on the England-Scotland border near Gretna. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, southwest England, January 14, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months, known as 'murmurations', is particularly spectacular...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, southwest England, January 14, 2015. The daily display at dawn and dusk during winter months, known as 'murmurations', is particularly spectacular in this part of the southwest of England and on the England-Scotland border near Gretna. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 14 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 13 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 12 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast