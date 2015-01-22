Editor's Choice
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of...more
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. The Shura Council of Libyan...more
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben...more
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the...more
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw January 12, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944, when Bogucka was 19, she and her mother...more
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of...more
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, east of the capital Minsk, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015....more
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt, stands behind a fence as he waits for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up to Secretary of State John Kerry (R) as he departs after concluding his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015....more
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The shadow of Lassana Bathily (R), 24, is cast on the French flag during a ceremony to receive his citizenship papers at the Interior Ministry in Paris January 20, 2015. Bathily, the Malian grocery store clerk, hailed as a hero for saving hostages'...more
A priest cries during a funeral service for VfL Wolfsburg midfielder and Belgium Under-21 international Junior Malanda, at the Koekelberg Basilica in Brussels January 20, 2015. Malanda died in a car accident on Jan. 10 as the team were preparing to...more
Ahmad, the son of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, rides a vehicle as he carries his father's rifle during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured protester is carried by other protesters to a make shift hospital during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Men on camels cross the water as a woman washes clothes in Lake Chad in Ngouboua, January 19, 2015. Refugees fleeing attacks by Islamist militant group Boko Haram continued to cross the border into neighboring Chad. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A tattooed women follows the show of designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A Screen Actors Guild statue is seen in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Defendant Harun P., arrives for the start of his trial in a courtroom in Munich January 20, 2015. German national Harun P., 27, is accused of being a member of the Islamic State, and is believed to have travelled to Syria with the intention of...more
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen. REUTERS/China Daily
A Palestinian man, hoping to cross into Egypt, climbs a gate as he waits with others at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to hit a return to Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Revellers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Protesters take cover behind a garbage bin as tear gas is fired by riot police from an armored personnel carrier during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu's name appears on a shop wall in Lusaka, Zambia, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Humberto Garcia, 66, lines up outside a supermarket waiting for any basic goods to be sold in Caracas, Venezuela, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown
A man lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for six-month-old boy Sergei Avetisyan at the Liberty Square in Yerevan, Armenia, after Avetisyan died of his wounds in hospital following a killing spree in Gyumri last week, January 20, 2015....more
