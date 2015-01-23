Editor's choice
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom, or "red tide," are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra gives a traditional greeting as she leave Parliament after delivering a statement during the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett...more
People participate in a traditional ceremony to commemorate the victims of the 1932 Salvadoran peasant massacre, in the town of Izalco January 22, 2015. Indigenous residents of Izalco remembered the victims of the peasant rebellion of 1932, which was...more
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing...more
Thousands participate in the anti-abortion March for Life past the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington January 22, 2015. The activists are participating in the 42nd annual march to protest the Supreme Court's 1973 abortion ruling in Roe v....more
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 21, 2015....more
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador, January 21, 2015. Around 38...more
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan...more
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. The unmanned rocket blasted off with a next-generation communications satellite designed to provide cellular-like voice and...more
A woman walks past ruins at a demolition site of old residential buildings with graffiti on the wall, in Shanghai, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A worker takes a nap during lunch break, at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. At least six civilians were killed when a shell or a mortar hit a trolleybus stop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a...more
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2015....more
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of...more
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben...more
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month,...more
Hezbollah members react while carrying the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah soldier Abbas Hijazi, who died in an airstrike in Quneitra, during his funeral in Ghaziyeh village, south Lebanon, January 21, 2015. Hijazi was killed in an airstrike in...more
Marcelo Novillo, whose son Adrian was victim of a violent crime, cries as he holds up a sign that reads I am Nisman outside the office of a prosecutor investigating the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, in Buenos Aires, January 22, 2015. Nisman,...more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Artists from the southern Indian state of Telangana, perform during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo died three days earlier in Monrovia, Liberia, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, Germany, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters...more
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. A new constitution is widely seen as crucial to ending the instability that has...more
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo, January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift on Tuesday to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed...more
Residents bury a dead body after what activists said was a vacuum bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Editor's choice
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
