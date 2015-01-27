Editor's Choice
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last...more
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Group 16 fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, fire their weapon during what activists said were violent clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ashrafieh, Aleppo January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Barack Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man from the Pakistan Customs stands amid burning piles of contraband and narcotics on the outskirts of Karachi January 26, 2015. The Pakistan Customs department held an exercise where liquor and contraband were burned and destroyed to mark...more
Greece's newly-appointed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras places his hand on his heart during a ceremony at the Kessariani shooting range site where hundreds of members of the Greek Resistance were executed by Nazi occupation forces during World War II...more
A Jewish worshipper stands at the compound of the gravesite of Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, a Moroccan-born sage and kabbalist also known as the Baba Sali, during an annual pilgrimage on the anniversary of his death in the southern town of Netivot,...more
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves while leaving the party headquarters after winning the elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person (IDP) Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell
A man walks past screens displaying a television news programme showing an image of Kenji Goto, one of two Japanese citizens taken captive by Islamic State militants, on a street in Tokyo January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria stretches to hit a return against Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People hug outside a Home Depot store following a shooting in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood of New York, January 25, 2015. Two people were killed after a shooting in the store in what appears to be a murder-suicide, two New York Police Department...more
Om Mohamad, a woman who fled her home in Al-Bayada neighbourhood of Homs to live in her daughter's house in Bsida, works on building a house from debris and metal of her daughter's collapsed house after it was destroyed in Bsida village, southern...more
Former hostage Claudia Priest (C) gestures after being greeted by French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (2nd L) and relatives at her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport, near Paris, January 25, 2015. Claudia Priest, a 67-year-old French...more
President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talk as they have coffee and tea together in the gardens of Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A barn with the mural of the "American Gothic" painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mark Benesh recreated the original which was done by Grant Wood. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Red Crescent member inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A protester holding a placard chants "Save Kenji" during a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Official residence in Tokyo, January 25, 2015. Around 200 people took part in the demonstration that saw the participants not only protesting...more
A member of the Afghan Air Force crew performs a system check on a helicopter before flight at the military airport in Kabul December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An instructor guides a student from the General Yermolov Cadet School as she aims with a gun during a field exercise outside the south Russian city of Stavropol January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An injured child sits on a bed in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
An anti-government protester chants slogans during a protest in front of the journalists' syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A riot policeman stands guard as Equatorial Guinea's fans cheer after their team beat Gabon in their Group A soccer match at the 2015 African Cup of Nations in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Elephants walk in Amboseli National park in Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kei Nishikori of Japan casts a shadow as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Auschwitz survivor Eva Fahidi chat as they attend the opening event for the international remembrance of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in Berlin January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man fishes on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 23.8 degrees Fahrenheit, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.