A protester holding a placard chants "Save Kenji" during a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Official residence in Tokyo, January 25, 2015. Around 200 people took part in the demonstration that saw the participants not only protesting...more

A protester holding a placard chants "Save Kenji" during a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Official residence in Tokyo, January 25, 2015. Around 200 people took part in the demonstration that saw the participants not only protesting against the relocation of a U.S. military base to Henoko in the Okinawa prefecture, but also rallying in support of Kenji Goto, the remaining Japanese captive held by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close