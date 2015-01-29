Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. A salvo of Hezbollah guided missiles killed an Israeli infantry major and a conscript soldier as they rode in unmarked civilian vehicles along the...more

Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. A salvo of Hezbollah guided missiles killed an Israeli infantry major and a conscript soldier as they rode in unmarked civilian vehicles along the Lebanese border on Wednesday. Israel then launched an artillery and air barrage, and a Spanish peacekeeper was killed. Spain's ambassador to the U.N. blamed the Israeli fire for his death. Israel said on Thursday that its deputy foreign minister met the ambassador to voice regret at the death and promise an inquiry. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib

