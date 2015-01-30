A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 29, 2015. Residents of Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, could soon only have running water two days a week. The state-owned water management...more

A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 29, 2015. Residents of Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, could soon only have running water two days a week. The state-owned water management company this week said if rain does not replenish the depleted Cantareira reservoir system soon, they might have to start a "drastic" rationing project on a rotational basis of two days on, five days off. The sign reads, "Water, Yes". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close