Editor's choice
A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an...more
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 1, 2015. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015....more
U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, February 2, 2015. Schaefer and Mack are accused of the murder of Heather's mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali last...more
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion Aydar, who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015....more
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Danny Amendola during Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, February...more
A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of...more
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the induction of new members of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, February 1, 2015. The sign reads 'Dilma, your time is running out, the...more
Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to the mall in central Bangkok, February 2, 2015. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be tightened in Bangkok on Monday...more
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong, February 1,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Saida village, in Deraa province, Syria, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
