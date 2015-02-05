Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 3, 2015. During the festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale...more

Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 3, 2015. During the festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book, that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddesses and the miraculous feats performed by them. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

