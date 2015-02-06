Editor's choice
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr...more
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak, Jordan February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past graffiti reading "100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)" during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 5, 2015. Protesters...more
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo...more
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A model presents a creation by Rocio Peralta during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, Spain February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cast members Rinko Kikuchi, Juliette Binoche (C) and director Isabel Coixe (R) take their seats for the screening of the movie "Nobody Wants the Night", during the opening gala of the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany...more
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Baggage is placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Palestinian militant of Hamas' armed wing takes part in a news conference with other representatives of various Palestinian armed factions to condemn the decision of an Egyptian court that banned Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza City, February 5, 2015....more
Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras makes a sign to a colleague as he sits for the first time in the Prime Minister's seat in the parliament before a swearing in ceremony for Greece's new lawmakers in the Greek parliament in Athens, February 5, 2015....more
Demonstrators chant slogans as they march during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2015. Hundreds of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Michel Martelly. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris, February 4, 2015....more
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in the picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg February 4, 2015. Local media reported that...more
Australian journalist Peter Greste (C) receives a kiss from his mother Lois (L) and father Juris upon his return home at Brisbane International Airport, early February 5, 2015. Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist freed after more than a year in...more
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, China, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian political activist Ahmed Douma attends his trial in Cairo, February 4, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Douma to life in prison on Wednesday, judicial sources said, part of a sustained crackdown on Islamist and liberal...more
A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top C) gestures as he stands a top a vehicle during a road show ahead of state assembly elections in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 4, 2015. Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday....more
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Internally Displaced Persons, near El Fasher in North Darfur, February 4, 2015. Thousands have fled areas in east Jebel Marra and north of...more
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A worker puts the final touches on giant figures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A forensic technician walks away from the dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 4, 2015. The woman's body was found wrapped in a baby blanket and with her hands and feet tied with a rope and underneath a car bridge,...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe closes his eyes during a lower house committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, February 4, 2015. Abe said on Wednesday he was deeply angry over the "outrageous" killing of a Jordanian pilot, who was apparently...more
Russian activist Svetlana Davydova prepares infant food in the kitchen after she returned home in Vyazma, Russia, February 4, 2015. Russia has conditionally released the activist accused of high treason for phoning the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to...more
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohe
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Casanova bows to apologize during a news conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, February 5, 2015. The Japanese unit of McDonald's posted its first annual operating loss since...more
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) clashes with Sevilla's goalkeeper Beto during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
