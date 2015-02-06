Edition:
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak, Jordan February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak, Jordan February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past graffiti reading "100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)" during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 5, 2015. Protesters continued to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Michel Martelly and lower fuel prices after a key Haitian minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike on Monday. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past graffiti reading "100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)" during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 5, 2015. Protesters continued to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Michel Martelly and lower fuel prices after a key Haitian minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike on Monday. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A model presents a creation by Rocio Peralta during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, Spain February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A model presents a creation by Rocio Peralta during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, Spain February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cast members Rinko Kikuchi, Juliette Binoche (C) and director Isabel Coixe (R) take their seats for the screening of the movie "Nobody Wants the Night", during the opening gala of the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Cast members Rinko Kikuchi, Juliette Binoche (C) and director Isabel Coixe (R) take their seats for the screening of the movie "Nobody Wants the Night", during the opening gala of the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Baggage is placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Baggage is placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Palestinian militant of Hamas' armed wing takes part in a news conference with other representatives of various Palestinian armed factions to condemn the decision of an Egyptian court that banned Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza City, February 5, 2015. An Egyptian court last week banned Hamas' armed wing and listed it as a terrorist organization, prompting Hamas to reject Egypt as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, a role it has played for decades. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A Palestinian militant of Hamas' armed wing takes part in a news conference with other representatives of various Palestinian armed factions to condemn the decision of an Egyptian court that banned Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza City, February 5, 2015. An Egyptian court last week banned Hamas' armed wing and listed it as a terrorist organization, prompting Hamas to reject Egypt as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, a role it has played for decades. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras makes a sign to a colleague as he sits for the first time in the Prime Minister's seat in the parliament before a swearing in ceremony for Greece's new lawmakers in the Greek parliament in Athens, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras makes a sign to a colleague as he sits for the first time in the Prime Minister's seat in the parliament before a swearing in ceremony for Greece's new lawmakers in the Greek parliament in Athens, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Demonstrators chant slogans as they march during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2015. Hundreds of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Michel Martelly. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Demonstrators chant slogans as they march during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2015. Hundreds of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Haiti's President Michel Martelly. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in the picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg February 4, 2015. Local media reported that violence broke out on Wednesday morning when locals barricaded roads and burned tires during a service delivery protest. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in the picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg February 4, 2015. Local media reported that violence broke out on Wednesday morning when locals barricaded roads and burned tires during a service delivery protest. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Australian journalist Peter Greste (C) receives a kiss from his mother Lois (L) and father Juris upon his return home at Brisbane International Airport, early February 5, 2015. Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist freed after more than a year in an Egyptian prison, arrived back in his Australian homeland on Thursday and called for the release of two colleagues still in custody. Greste was released on Sunday after 400 days in a Cairo jail and had been in Cyprus since. He had been sentenced to seven years on charges that included aiding a terrorist group in a case that had attracted widespread attention and criticism of Egypt's leadership and judiciary. REUTERS/Nathan Richter

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Australian journalist Peter Greste (C) receives a kiss from his mother Lois (L) and father Juris upon his return home at Brisbane International Airport, early February 5, 2015. Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist freed after more than a year in an Egyptian prison, arrived back in his Australian homeland on Thursday and called for the release of two colleagues still in custody. Greste was released on Sunday after 400 days in a Cairo jail and had been in Cyprus since. He had been sentenced to seven years on charges that included aiding a terrorist group in a case that had attracted widespread attention and criticism of Egypt's leadership and judiciary. REUTERS/Nathan Richter
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, China, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, China, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian political activist Ahmed Douma attends his trial in Cairo, February 4, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Douma to life in prison on Wednesday, judicial sources said, part of a sustained crackdown on Islamist and liberal government opponents. Douma, a leading figure in the pro-democracy revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, was convicted of rioting, inciting violence and attacking security forces in late 2011. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Egyptian political activist Ahmed Douma attends his trial in Cairo, February 4, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Douma to life in prison on Wednesday, judicial sources said, part of a sustained crackdown on Islamist and liberal government opponents. Douma, a leading figure in the pro-democracy revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, was convicted of rioting, inciting violence and attacking security forces in late 2011. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top C) gestures as he stands a top a vehicle during a road show ahead of state assembly elections in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 4, 2015. Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top C) gestures as he stands a top a vehicle during a road show ahead of state assembly elections in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 4, 2015. Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Internally Displaced Persons, near El Fasher in North Darfur, February 4, 2015. Thousands have fled areas in east Jebel Marra and north of Tawilla due to clashes between government forces and armed opposition groups, according to local media. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Internally Displaced Persons, near El Fasher in North Darfur, February 4, 2015. Thousands have fled areas in east Jebel Marra and north of Tawilla due to clashes between government forces and armed opposition groups, according to local media. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A worker puts the final touches on giant figures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A worker puts the final touches on giant figures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A forensic technician walks away from the dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 4, 2015. The woman's body was found wrapped in a baby blanket and with her hands and feet tied with a rope and underneath a car bridge, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A forensic technician walks away from the dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 4, 2015. The woman's body was found wrapped in a baby blanket and with her hands and feet tied with a rope and underneath a car bridge, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe closes his eyes during a lower house committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, February 4, 2015. Abe said on Wednesday he was deeply angry over the "outrageous" killing of a Jordanian pilot, who was apparently burnt to death by Islamic State militants, and repeated Japan's resolve not to give in to terrorism. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe closes his eyes during a lower house committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, February 4, 2015. Abe said on Wednesday he was deeply angry over the "outrageous" killing of a Jordanian pilot, who was apparently burnt to death by Islamic State militants, and repeated Japan's resolve not to give in to terrorism. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Russian activist Svetlana Davydova prepares infant food in the kitchen after she returned home in Vyazma, Russia, February 4, 2015. Russia has conditionally released the activist accused of high treason for phoning the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to warn that Russian soldiers might be heading to eastern Ukraine, her husband said on February 3. Anatoly Gorlov told Reuters by telephone that Svetlana Davydova was on her way home. But Davydova, who is bringing up seven children with her husband, will have her movements restricted and still faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted in a trial. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Russian activist Svetlana Davydova prepares infant food in the kitchen after she returned home in Vyazma, Russia, February 4, 2015. Russia has conditionally released the activist accused of high treason for phoning the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to warn that Russian soldiers might be heading to eastern Ukraine, her husband said on February 3. Anatoly Gorlov told Reuters by telephone that Svetlana Davydova was on her way home. But Davydova, who is bringing up seven children with her husband, will have her movements restricted and still faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted in a trial. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohe

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohe
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Casanova bows to apologize during a news conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, February 5, 2015. The Japanese unit of McDonald's posted its first annual operating loss since going public in 2001 with sales battered by a food safety scandal and a shortage of french fries. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Casanova bows to apologize during a news conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, February 5, 2015. The Japanese unit of McDonald's posted its first annual operating loss since going public in 2001 with sales battered by a food safety scandal and a shortage of french fries. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) clashes with Sevilla's goalkeeper Beto during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) clashes with Sevilla's goalkeeper Beto during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
