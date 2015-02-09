Editor's Choice
People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015....more
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, France, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where...more
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Giannis Dragasakis (C) and Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis before Tsipras' first major speech in parliament in Athens February 8, 2015....more
Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Policemen and soccer fans are seen through barbed wire as fans attempt to enter a stadium to watch a match, on the outskirts of Cairo February 8, 2015. At least 14 Egyptian soccer fans were killed in the clashes that broke out when security forces...more
A woman lies on a towel sunbathing on a hot summer day in a park located near Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An injured Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he receives help from medics at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. golfer Matt Kuchar (R) looks down at his ball laying on the lap of spectator Ricky Earl of Toronto after Kuchar's approach shot landed and came to rest on Earl's lap on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the...more
Members of North Korea's Ministry of the People's Armed Forces (MPAF) dance during a celebration of the anniversary of the February 8 founding of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea, at an undisclosed location in this undated photo...more
Locals re-enact the 1573 medieval battle of Seljacka Buna in Donja Stubica, Croatia, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec February 8, 2015. Freezing temperatures hit Czech Republic over the weekend. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Downing Street in central London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy walks in front of a garbage bin set on fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against the jailing of Jewish seminary students who failed to comply with a recruitment order, February 8, 2015....more
Singer Sia (R) and dancer Maddie Ziegler arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during the chairman's debate at the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich, Germany, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China, February 9, 2015.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
David Beckham rubs his hands together as he attends at a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.