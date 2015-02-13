Editor's Choice
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. Venezuelan troops blocked students during marches against President Nicolas...more
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain and authorities advised...more
The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a...more
Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York...more
A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South...more
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but...more
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of...more
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County...more
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian national flag after gaining control of the area in Deir al-Adas, a town south of Damascus, Daraa countryside February 10, 2015....more
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reforma avenue in Mexico City February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015....more
Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retrial at a court in Cairo February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an...more
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Peter Liang in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congress to authorize the use of military force against the Islamic State from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington February 11,...more
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.