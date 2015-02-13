Editor's choice
Rescuers clear the debris of a passenger train after it derailed on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, India, February 13, 2015. At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed in India's...more
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, in Spain, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant and authorities advised residents of...more
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2015....more
A giant puppet cricketer during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South...more
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy, dressed in traditional Chinese clothes, reacts as his grandmother tries to take a picture of him and his sister with a mobile phone, on a busy street in downtown Shanghai, February 12, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 19 will welcome...more
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80...more
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker welds a pipe at an automobile gear box manufacturing unit in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Couples (L-R) Chaiyut Phuangphoeksuk and Prontathourn Pronnapatthun, and Nichapatr Koomsombut and Pirat Rungthongoran run from sheep during their wedding ceremony at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, February 13, 2015. Three Thai couples...more
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. The Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day...more
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react to news of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign...more
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. Thai officials last week raided the Buddhist temple that is home to more than 100 tigers and are...more
A defendant holds a rose during the retrial of activist Alaa abdel Fattah and others at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. Alaa abdel Fattah was arrested along with 20 other people on charges of breaking a law that bans protests without a police...more
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man walks on crutches near the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Students give thumbs-up to wish the Indian cricket team luck, as they hold a giant cut-out replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog wearing sunglasses sits in a stroller before a New York Pet Fashion Show event during Fashion Week in Manhattan, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A staff member holds a 100-carat perfect diamond in a classic emerald-cut at Sotheby's auction house in central London, February 13, 2015. The diamond is expected to fetch between $19-25 million at the auction house's Magnificent Jewels auction in...more
People move past a man, who was wounded in an explosion in a Shi'ite mosque, as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 13, 2015. At least 19 people were killed on Friday in the Pakistani city of Peshawar in a series of...more
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail on Thursday after more than 400...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces France's President Francois Hollande during a meeting with the media after peace talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
