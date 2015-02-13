Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 13, 2015

Rescuers clear the debris of a passenger train after it derailed on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, India, February 13, 2015. At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed in India's Karnataka state, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Rescuers clear the debris of a passenger train after it derailed on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, India, February 13, 2015. At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed in India's Karnataka state, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, in Spain, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant and authorities advised residents of several small towns near Barcelona to stay indoors as the large toxic cloud spread over the area. Catalan authorities told people to shut their windows and stay inside as a precaution, and cut off some roads in the area as well as a train line. REUTERS/Paula Arias

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, in Spain, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant and authorities advised residents of several small towns near Barcelona to stay indoors as the large toxic cloud spread over the area. Catalan authorities told people to shut their windows and stay inside as a precaution, and cut off some roads in the area as well as a train line. REUTERS/Paula Arias
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A giant puppet cricketer during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A giant puppet cricketer during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 opening event at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as security officers fought with far-left Economic Freedom Fighters lawmakers after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma's speech. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as security officers fought with far-left Economic Freedom Fighters lawmakers after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma's speech. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy, dressed in traditional Chinese clothes, reacts as his grandmother tries to take a picture of him and his sister with a mobile phone, on a busy street in downtown Shanghai, February 12, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A boy, dressed in traditional Chinese clothes, reacts as his grandmother tries to take a picture of him and his sister with a mobile phone, on a busy street in downtown Shanghai, February 12, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record. Brazil's economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record. Brazil's economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker welds a pipe at an automobile gear box manufacturing unit in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A worker welds a pipe at an automobile gear box manufacturing unit in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Couples (L-R) Chaiyut Phuangphoeksuk and Prontathourn Pronnapatthun, and Nichapatr Koomsombut and Pirat Rungthongoran run from sheep during their wedding ceremony at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, February 13, 2015. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a resort themed around fun activities ahead of Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Couples (L-R) Chaiyut Phuangphoeksuk and Prontathourn Pronnapatthun, and Nichapatr Koomsombut and Pirat Rungthongoran run from sheep during their wedding ceremony at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, February 13, 2015. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a resort themed around fun activities ahead of Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. The Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. The Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. REUTERS/Stringer
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react to news of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react to news of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. Thai officials last week raided the Buddhist temple that is home to more than 100 tigers and are currently conducting an investigation into suspected links to wildlife trafficking. Authorities from Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Thursday checked 143 Bengal tigers living at the temple, and found them to be in good health. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. Thai officials last week raided the Buddhist temple that is home to more than 100 tigers and are currently conducting an investigation into suspected links to wildlife trafficking. Authorities from Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Thursday checked 143 Bengal tigers living at the temple, and found them to be in good health. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A defendant holds a rose during the retrial of activist Alaa abdel Fattah and others at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. Alaa abdel Fattah was arrested along with 20 other people on charges of breaking a law that bans protests without a police permit. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A defendant holds a rose during the retrial of activist Alaa abdel Fattah and others at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. Alaa abdel Fattah was arrested along with 20 other people on charges of breaking a law that bans protests without a police permit. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man walks on crutches near the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A man walks on crutches near the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Students give thumbs-up to wish the Indian cricket team luck, as they hold a giant cut-out replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Students give thumbs-up to wish the Indian cricket team luck, as they hold a giant cut-out replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog wearing sunglasses sits in a stroller before a New York Pet Fashion Show event during Fashion Week in Manhattan, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A dog wearing sunglasses sits in a stroller before a New York Pet Fashion Show event during Fashion Week in Manhattan, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A staff member holds a 100-carat perfect diamond in a classic emerald-cut at Sotheby's auction house in central London, February 13, 2015. The diamond is expected to fetch between $19-25 million at the auction house's Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on April 21. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A staff member holds a 100-carat perfect diamond in a classic emerald-cut at Sotheby's auction house in central London, February 13, 2015. The diamond is expected to fetch between $19-25 million at the auction house's Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on April 21. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People move past a man, who was wounded in an explosion in a Shi'ite mosque, as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 13, 2015. At least 19 people were killed on Friday in the Pakistani city of Peshawar in a series of explosions targeting the Shi'ite mosque, in the latest sectarian attack to hit the South Asian nation. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
People move past a man, who was wounded in an explosion in a Shi'ite mosque, as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 13, 2015. At least 19 people were killed on Friday in the Pakistani city of Peshawar in a series of explosions targeting the Shi'ite mosque, in the latest sectarian attack to hit the South Asian nation. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail on Thursday after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail on Thursday after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces France's President Francois Hollande during a meeting with the media after peace talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces France's President Francois Hollande during a meeting with the media after peace talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
