A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Relatives of Egyptian Coptic men killed in Libya mourn at their house in al-Our village, in Minya governorate, south of Cairo February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror as he applies ashes on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked...more
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 15, 2015. Danish police shot and killed the man in Copenhagen they believe was responsible for two deadly attacks at an event promoting freedom...more
Women wearing prosthetic legs participate in a public photo session at the Hasselblad and Profoto booth, during the CP+ camera and imaging equipment trade fair in Yokohama south of Tokyo, February 14, 2015. Japanese prosthetist Fumio Usui inspired...more
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, northern Italy February 15, 2015. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as...more
Revelers dressed as Islamic State militants take part in the 87th carnival parade of Aalst, Belgium February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Children carry banners inside a cage during a protest, against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 15, 2015. The protest, which made children wear orange suits depicting victims of...more
Protesters restrain a man (R) who allegedly beat other protesters, during a demonstration against parallel traders, inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel reacts during a news conference with her party's top candidate Dietrich Wersich at CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2015, following Sunday's Hamburg...more
Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka on Carnival Sunday, February 15, 2015. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those...more
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman walks by a building, which was damaged by shelling last September, in Donetsk, Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man yawns at a railway station in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 16, 2015. The Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which started on...more
Model Juliana Paesthe of Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Forensic experts work at the site where a man was killed by police, close to Norrebro Station, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Desecrated tombstones are seen at the Sarre-Union Jewish cemetery, near Strasbourg, eastern France, February 16, 2015. Several hundred Jewish tombs were damaged in the cemetery, the French interior minister said on Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Aston Villa's Aly Cissokho (L) is challenged by Leicester City's Danny Simpson during their FA Cup fifth round soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
British former soccer player David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (3rd R) with his daughter, Harper, on his lap during a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15,...more
Residents search for reusable items after a fire hit a residential area at Merville park in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Women called "Las Mariuskas" pose in fancy costumes during the Carnival of Cadiz, southern Spain February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
