Rosario Echevarria Pedrezuela, 35, reacts as she leans on a chest of drawers blocking the entrance to her flat to prevent the police from carrying out her family's eviction in Madrid, Spain February 16, 2015. Both Echevarria and her husband Angel...more

Rosario Echevarria Pedrezuela, 35, reacts as she leans on a chest of drawers blocking the entrance to her flat to prevent the police from carrying out her family's eviction in Madrid, Spain February 16, 2015. Both Echevarria and her husband Angel Echevarria Gabarri, who are the parents of two children, are unemployed and live on a state benefit of 530 euros ($602) per month. Unable to afford rent, they resorted to occupying a flat that was foreclosed by Spanish nationalized lender Bankia on April 30, 2014. The family tried to negotiate to pay the bank low rent for either the flat they had occupied or another one of the bank's choice, but to no avail. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close