A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip,...more

A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2015. Palestinian health officials said Palestinian boy Izz eldeen Al-Kafarana, 9 months old, died when fire erupted as a result of an electric failure inside the classroom of a UN-run school where his family has taken shelter since the end of the summer war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close