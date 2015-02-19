Editor's choice
A boy jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girls walks as residents set off fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, China, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a windows as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, Ukraine February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People peep through a hole in the wall while trying to catch a glimpse of the dead bodies of people who were killed when a carnival float hit power lines, at the morgue in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip,...more
People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washington, D.C. February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ballerinas from The Australian Ballet perform on a floating platform, during a promotional event in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Revelers wearing masks pose for photographers during carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Former Greek Interior Minister and former New Democracy conservative party lawmaker Prokopis Pavlopoulos (L) is greeted by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office in Athens, February 17, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nominated...more
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray...more
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai move towards a rescue convoy in Myanmar, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People bathe at roadside municipal taps during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shakhtar Donetsk's Douglas Costa fouls Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Lviv, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Traditional carnival mask at various stages of being carved by woodcarver Andreas Lang lies on a work bench at his studio in Elzach, Germany in the Black Forest February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France February 17, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of...more
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
