Editor's Choice
Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers to control protests, at Parliament in Ankara, Turkey late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys play basketball in the facilities of the Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, Belarus February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000...more
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past mock coffins during a protest to commemorate the 2006 mine blast outside Grupo Mexico's building in Mexico City February 19, 2015. On February 19, 2006, 65 miners died in an explosion at Grupo Mexico's Pasta de Conchos coal mine in...more
Feyenoord fans clash with police at the Spanish Steps prior to the start of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord in Rome, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Sarah, Duchess of York, and Naomi Campbell embrace during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daiki Ito of Japan is mirrored during his jump in a training session of the men's normal hill individual HS100 ski jumping at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo, Syria, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February...more
Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa, Syria, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Afghan refugee women, clad in a burqa, climb on a truck to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al...more
Models Maggie Laine, Hollie-May Saker and Jordan Barrett exit a garage following the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead prays during a mass at the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Coffins with bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers are pictured outside a morgue in Artemivsk, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Two year-old Lily Mills dressed in a ballet tutu dances as she poses for pictures in the spotlight on the stage of the Harlow Theatre during a break at a dress rehearsal for a children's ballet show in Harlow, Britain, February 18, 2015....more
National Guards walk with their shields up as they keep guard during a street protest in support of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Garbage collectors, with their horse and cart, unload rubbish at the municipal dump in Nezahualcoyotl, on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 18, 2015. Hundreds of horse or donkey-drawn carts will disappear from the streets of a municipality in...more
A woman is reflected in mirrors, decorated with sea shells and put up for sale, as she walks along Karachi's Clifton beach, Pakistan, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
The Beija-Flor samba school parades during the Rio de Janeiro's Carnival February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2015. Mourners carry a coffin with a mock sardine through the streets to celebrate the...more
A man walks past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tank crew of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army stand on top of their tanks at a checkpoint on the road from the town of Vuhlehirsk to Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Artists perform during the flower parade of the 131st Carnival of Nice, France, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Sudanese from the Bedouin ethnic group sits inside his house near the collection site for Trona, a natural form of sodium carbonate minerals, from Oasis Natron in Malha, a town in Sudan's North Darfur, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A CSX Corp train burns after derailment in Mount Carbon, West Virginia pictured across the Kanawha River in Boomer, West Virginia February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) talks to Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko aboard a helicopter as they travel to Artemivsk to meet servicemen, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mykhailo Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press...more
Next Slideshows
