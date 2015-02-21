Edition:
A member of Amnesty International places photos of prisoners in Saudi Arabia on the grass during a demonstration for the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi from jail outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Mexico City, February 20, 2015. Badawi was sentenced last year to 10 years in jail, a fine and 1,000 lashes for insulting Islam, cyber crime and disobeying his father, which is a crime in Saudi Arabia. Ensaf Haidar, the wife of the activist, said her husband's health had worsened after the first round of lashes and that he could not possibly survive the full punishment. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A member of Amnesty International places photos of prisoners in Saudi Arabia on the grass during a demonstration for the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi from jail outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Mexico City, February 20, 2015. Badawi was sentenced last year to 10 years in jail, a fine and 1,000 lashes for insulting Islam, cyber crime and disobeying his father, which is a crime in Saudi Arabia. Ensaf Haidar, the wife of the activist, said her husband's health had worsened after the first round of lashes and that he could not possibly survive the full punishment. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A snow covered taxi drives past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A snow covered taxi drives past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A snow covered taxi drives past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photo call after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Actress Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photo call after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Scott Croxall of Team LTD leads the pack down the track at the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship race at the Stormont estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Scott Croxall of Team LTD leads the pack down the track at the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship race at the Stormont estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Scott Croxall of Team LTD leads the pack down the track at the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship race at the Stormont estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. In addition to mermaid-themed parties the school offers a variety of fitness classes. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. In addition to mermaid-themed parties the school offers a variety of fitness classes. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. In addition to mermaid-themed parties the school offers a variety of fitness classes. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Main opposition Republican People's Party deputy Orhan Duzgun falls down as lawmakers from his party and the ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers to control protests, at Parliament in Ankara, Turkey late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Main opposition Republican People's Party deputy Orhan Duzgun falls down as lawmakers from his party and the ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers to control protests, at Parliament in Ankara, Turkey late February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Boys play basketball in the facilities of the Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, Belarus February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Boys play basketball in the facilities of the Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, Belarus February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Afghan refugee women, clad in a burqa, climb on a truck to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan February 13, 2015. Afghan immigrants ordered out of Pakistan in what officials say is a bid to root out militants are, some analysts say, scapegoats being used to distract attention from the authorities' failure to end violence. Thousands of Afghans unnerved by threats of arrest and growing hostility towards them have flocked back home, leaving behind boarded-up shops, houses and restaurants. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Afghan refugee women, clad in a burqa, climb on a truck to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan February 13, 2015. Afghan immigrants ordered out of Pakistan in what officials say is a bid to root out militants are, some analysts say, scapegoats being used to distract attention from the authorities' failure to end violence. Thousands of Afghans unnerved by threats of arrest and growing hostility towards them have flocked back home, leaving behind boarded-up shops, houses and restaurants. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past mock coffins during a protest to commemorate the 2006 mine blast outside Grupo Mexico's building in Mexico City February 19, 2015. On February 19, 2006, 65 miners died in an explosion at Grupo Mexico's Pasta de Conchos coal mine in northern Mexico. The blast was later blamed on an accumulation of methane and coal dust. Union officials had accused the company of ignoring safety problems at the mine but the company denied the claims. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A man walks past mock coffins during a protest to commemorate the 2006 mine blast outside Grupo Mexico's building in Mexico City February 19, 2015. On February 19, 2006, 65 miners died in an explosion at Grupo Mexico's Pasta de Conchos coal mine in northern Mexico. The blast was later blamed on an accumulation of methane and coal dust. Union officials had accused the company of ignoring safety problems at the mine but the company denied the claims. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea February 19, 2015, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's Day. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea February 19, 2015, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's Day. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A college graduate publicly promises that she will do her best in trying to find work during a job-hunting rally at an outdoor theater in Tokyo, Japan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A college graduate publicly promises that she will do her best in trying to find work during a job-hunting rally at an outdoor theater in Tokyo, Japan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A college graduate publicly promises that she will do her best in trying to find work during a job-hunting rally at an outdoor theater in Tokyo, Japan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
African migrants sit on top of a border fence as a Spanish Civil Guard officer stands on a ladder during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Melilla, Spain February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence as a Spanish Civil Guard officer stands on a ladder during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Melilla, Spain February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
African migrants sit on top of a border fence as a Spanish Civil Guard officer stands on a ladder during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Melilla, Spain February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs
A Tibetan boy points a toy gun towards a girl during the function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year at a Tibetan Refugee Camp in Lalitpur, Nepal February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Tibetan boy points a toy gun towards a girl during the function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year at a Tibetan Refugee Camp in Lalitpur, Nepal February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Tibetan boy points a toy gun towards a girl during the function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year at a Tibetan Refugee Camp in Lalitpur, Nepal February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Feyenoord fans clash with police at the Spanish Steps prior to the start of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord in Rome, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Feyenoord fans clash with police at the Spanish Steps prior to the start of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord in Rome, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Feyenoord fans clash with police at the Spanish Steps prior to the start of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord in Rome, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pedestrians and workers pass an upside down car art installation in a car park on the South Bank in London, February 19, 2015. British artist Alex Chinneck's illusory piece, entitled "Pick yourself up and pull yourself together", and on display in the working car park for a week, sees a Vauxhall car suspended upside down, appearing to be gripping onto a peeled back length of tarmac. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Pedestrians and workers pass an upside down car art installation in a car park on the South Bank in London, February 19, 2015. British artist Alex Chinneck's illusory piece, entitled "Pick yourself up and pull yourself together", and on display in the working car park for a week, sees a Vauxhall car suspended upside down, appearing to be gripping onto a peeled back length of tarmac. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy looks at a man dressed up as the devil, during the "Diablos y Congos" (Devils and the Africans) festival, in Nombre de Dios, Colon Province, Panama February 18, 2015. The festival symbolizes the historic struggle of African slaves against their Spanish masters. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A boy looks at a man dressed up as the devil, during the "Diablos y Congos" (Devils and the Africans) festival, in Nombre de Dios, Colon Province, Panama February 18, 2015. The festival symbolizes the historic struggle of African slaves against their Spanish masters. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man burns incense as he prays for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Temple in Shanghai, China February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man burns incense as he prays for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Temple in Shanghai, China February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A man burns incense as he prays for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Temple in Shanghai, China February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
British model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sadao Kimbara rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sadao Kimbara rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Sadao Kimbara rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vladimir Korabelnikov, head of a local orphanage and a member of local winter swimming club, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Vladimir Korabelnikov, head of a local orphanage and a member of local winter swimming club, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mechanic Carlos Rodriguez, 29, calls to relatives to open the water for his high-pressure cleaner, as he washes the bottom of a Russian-made Moscovich car in downtown Havana, Cuba February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mechanic Carlos Rodriguez, 29, calls to relatives to open the water for his high-pressure cleaner, as he washes the bottom of a Russian-made Moscovich car in downtown Havana, Cuba February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Mechanic Carlos Rodriguez, 29, calls to relatives to open the water for his high-pressure cleaner, as he washes the bottom of a Russian-made Moscovich car in downtown Havana, Cuba February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Rescue workers stand next to a derailed train after two trains collided near Rafz, Switzerland February 20, 2015. Two passenger trains collided on Friday, causing five injuries and disrupting commuter routes into Zurich, police and rail operator SBB said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Rescue workers stand next to a derailed train after two trains collided near Rafz, Switzerland February 20, 2015. Two passenger trains collided on Friday, causing five injuries and disrupting commuter routes into Zurich, police and rail operator SBB said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A migrant leaves the immigration center through a fence on the island of Lampedusa, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant leaves the immigration center through a fence on the island of Lampedusa, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A migrant leaves the immigration center through a fence on the island of Lampedusa, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
