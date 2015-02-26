Editor's choice
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town, Syria February 25, 2015. Kurdish militia...more
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has...more
A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale market in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medics tend to a woman at Madina hospital after she was injured in a mortar attack targeting the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A farm worker cuts sugar cane in a field in the town of San Jose Guayabal, El Salvador February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is...more
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid, Spain February 25,...more
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe pose on the deck of a cruise boat as he tours the Tokyo Bay area in Tokyo February 26, 2015. Prince William flew into Japan on Thursday for a four-day visit. ...more
Relatives of avalanche victims return after conducting a search for the victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 25, 2015. More than 90 people have been killed in Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches in 30 years, officials said,...more
Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi fires a weapon at a shooting range during his visit to an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, Iraq February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish soldiers take pictures of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2015. A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a Turkish embassy car on Thursday, killing at least one person inside,...more
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Canadian soldier, deployed in Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve, attends an ice plunge training during a joint military exercise in Adazi, Latvia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Singer Paloma Faith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Muslim woman Samantha Elauf (R), who was denied a sales job at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa in 2008, stands with U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) lead attorney Barbara Seely (C) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington,...more
An Afghan man carries a solar panel as he wades through flood waters in the Behsud District of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A girl stands against a wall near another holding a doll in Providencia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of "Focus" at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fisherman is silhouetted as he walks on a footbridge a day before a visit by French President Francois Hollande in Guiuan, Samar, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.