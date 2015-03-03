Edition:
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Kurdish Yazidis, relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn with another relative, also member of the Peshmerga, before the burial ceremony at Mazar Sharaf Eldin, a sacred and cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, north of Sinjar, Iraq, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Gerald Pitts puts a rose on a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California March 2, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Simon Peter Lutaya stretches a thread as he creates embroidery using his feet at his family home in Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2015. Lutaya, 27, who has a physical disability due to a severe form of meningitis, spent eight years learning craft making in a special needs school near Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena

Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1, 2015. Bensouda is visiting the region to meet people who said they were victims of the LRA following the capture of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, who is currently under the custody of the ICC in the Hague after defecting in late December and handing himself over to the Seleka rebels who control swathes of the north and east of the Central African Republic. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Survivors of an avalanche walk in Abdullah Khil village, Dara district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hindu devotees daubed in color throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh state, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Children salute during a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of their new semester at a primary school in Bozhou, Anhui province, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer pulls an old fishing net over a rice field to protect it from birds in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Britain's Prince William faces the media during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet poses for a selfie with Valentina Maureira, a 14-year old girl who suffers from cystic fibrosis, at an hospital room in Santiago, Chile February 28, 2015. Maureira made an emotional plea to be allowed to die, filming herself asking Bachelet to authorize her euthanasia. In a video that the media said had been uploaded to her Facebook page on February 22, 2015, Valentina said from her hospital bed: "I am asking to speak urgently to the president because I am tired of living with this sickness and she can authorize the injection to put me to sleep forever." REUTERS/Ximena Navarro/Chilean Presidency/Handout

(L-R) Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder and Shelby Fenner arrive at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Canada March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica gets into his Volkswagen Beetle after handing over the presidential sash to Tabare Vazquez (not pictured) in Montevideo, Uruguay March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Pazos

People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, Russia March 1, 2015. Holding placards declaring "I am not afraid", thousands of Russians marched in Moscow on Sunday in memory of Nemtsov, whose murder has widened a split in society that some say could threaten Russia's future. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A volunteer of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republican guard fires a Konkurs wire-guided anti-tank missile during shooting training in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Palestinian militants from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) take part in a rally marking the 46th anniversary of the group's founding, in Gaza City March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Protesters restrain a man who allegedly beat other fellow protesters during a demonstration against mainland traders, at Yuen Long in Hong Kong March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fyodor Guban, 45, stands in the ruins of his house in a neighborhood near airport in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand with their weapons in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. Australian death row prisoners Andrew Chan, 31, and Myuran Sukumaran, 33, two members of the so-called Bali Nine group are currently jailed in Kerobokan prison. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Republican Guards walk in the rain during a ceremony to welcome Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A participant in the Chicago Polar Plunge dressed as the Sesame Street character "Elmo" emerges from the partially frozen waters of Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chelsea's John Terry and teammates celebrate winning the Capital One Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in London, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

