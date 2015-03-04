People view a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an...more

People view a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said on Monday. The dead man was reported by the Los Angeles Times to have been a homeless man known by his street name, Africa, who according to witnesses at the scene had been living in a tent for a few months after a period in a mental health facility. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

