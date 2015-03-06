The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) on the limits of Mexican states Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de...more

The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) on the limits of Mexican states Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma confirmed the discovery of mummified bodies, which apparently correspond to two men, at the glacier called Jamapa, on the north side of the Pico de Orizaba volcano, local media reported. The bodies could not be recovered due to weather and the risky conditions of the area. The bodies could belong to missing climbers who disappeared on November 2, 1959 during an avalanche. REUTERS/Hilario Aguilar

