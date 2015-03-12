Edition:
Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Ankara, Turkey, March 11, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and teargas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered to mark the first anniversary of the death of a teenager fatally wounded during anti-government demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy waves a banner during a rally in support of the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Boys inspect the damage at a site hit on Tuesday by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Deir al-Asafir town, near Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Illegal immigrants stand in an immigration holding center on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces take their positions near Kurakhovo, Ukraine, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi (R) as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A plainclothes police officer (R) points to the San Juan de Dios Hospital as a woman (C) looks at the crime scene through a door damaged during a grenade attack outside the hospital, Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power fall at the final hurdle during the Mares' Hurdle during the Cheltenham Festival in western England February 11, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Investigators work next to the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Torres

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Racegoers react during the Cheltenham Festival in western England February 11, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A German Bundeswehr armed forces photographer takes pictures of soldiers with the 371st armored infantry battalion next to Marder armoured infantry vehicles during a media day at the barracks in Marienberg, Germany, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, during a demonstration to demand for presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency, in Sanaa, Yemen, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi walks with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 10, 2015. Iraqi troops and militias drove Islamic State insurgents out of the town of al-Alam on Tuesday, clearing a final hurdle before a planned assault on Saddam Hussein's home city of Tikrit in their biggest offensive yet against the ultra-radical group. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A woman reacts as she looks at a gruesome collection of images of dead bodies taken by a photographer, who has been identified by the code name "Caesar," at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. The pictures were smuggled out of Syria between 2011 and mid-2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Student protesters face a police line before clashes in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Tibetan man carries a portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during the function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Refugee camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Student protesters are seen in a prison vehicle as they transported to a court in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul, February 20, 2015. Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team has been breaking new ground for women's sports and pushing the boundaries of what is - and is not - acceptable for young women in the conservative Muslim country. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A relative (C) mourning the death of Waqas Ali Shah, a supporter of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party who was killed during a raid by paramilitary forces on MQM's headquarters, is comforted by others at a hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory while smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck Marc 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
School children wearing padded hoods to protect them from falling debris sit on running tracks during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
An installation, "Hang On a Minute Lads, I've Got a Great Idea" by British artist Richard Wilson, is displayed at The Peninsula hotel in Hong Kong March 11, 2015. The installation, which uses a full-sized replica coach balanced on top of the hotel's older section, is based on a scene from the movie "The Italian Job". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
