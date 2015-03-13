Editor's Choice

A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border...more

A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border city, using laughter to help aid the recovery of young and elderly patients suffering from serious illness or injury, as well as provide hope for the hospitalized patients and their families, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close