Editor's Choice

An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are beginning to tear down some of the stores destroyed by fire along West Florissant Avenue, the worst-hit thoroughfare in the city left largely...more
A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 13, 2015. It has been built and raised by more than 100...more
Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic militant activities, weeps at their home in Piera, northeastern Spain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 13, 2015....more
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors,...more
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015....more
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, New Zealand, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat...more
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the inauguration ceremony of the Porto do Futuro (Port of Future), a new area of Rio de Janeiro's port, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York City apartment March 9, 2015. The couple, who are legally married in New York State, sued the state of Ohio after the state refused to name...more
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border...more
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the V&A in London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investigative journalists Daniel Lizarraga and Irving Huerta from a news programme on MVS Radio, outside the station in Mexico City March 12,...more
Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, release a leatherback turtle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
