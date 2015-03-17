Edition:
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters in the eastern city of Lahore with tear gas and baton charges, a day after suicide bombers killed at least 16 people outside two churches, police said. The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the city. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters in the eastern city of Lahore with...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters in the eastern city of Lahore with tear gas and baton charges, a day after suicide bombers killed at least 16 people outside two churches, police said. The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the city. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Orthodox nuns watch firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the bell tower of Novodevichy monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Orthodox nuns watch firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the bell tower of Novodevichy monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Orthodox nuns watch firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the bell tower of Novodevichy monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the monster cyclone...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her garden. The life-sized straw doll resembled her father, so she made more. Today, the tiny village of Nagoro in southern Japan is teeming with Ayano's hand-sewn creations, frozen in time for a tableau that captures the motions of everyday life. Nagoro, like many villages in Japan's countryside, has been hit hard by inhabitants flocking to cities for work and leaving mostly pensioners behind. Its greying community is a microcosm of Japan, whose population has been falling for a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her garden. The life-sized straw doll resembled her father, so she made more. Today, the tiny village of Nagoro in southern Japan is teeming with Ayano's hand-sewn creations, frozen in time for a tableau that captures the motions of everyday life. Nagoro, like many villages in Japan's countryside, has been hit hard by inhabitants flocking to cities for work and leaving mostly pensioners behind. Its greying community is a microcosm of Japan, whose population has been falling for a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she attends the Irish American Hall of Fame in New York, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she attends the Irish American Hall of Fame in New York, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she attends the Irish American Hall of Fame in New York, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk, Ukraine March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk, Ukraine March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk, Ukraine March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Michael Brown supporters confront Ferguson police supporters outside the Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 15, 2015. News of Sunday's arrest of suspect Jeffrey Williams in last week's shooting of two policemen during a protest rally in Ferguson, prompted a show of support for Ferguson's beleaguered police force. Williams, 20, has admitted to firing the shots that wounded the officers early on Thursday, said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch, and told investigators that he was not targeting police but was shooting at someone else. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Michael Brown supporters confront Ferguson police supporters outside the Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 15, 2015. News of Sunday's arrest of suspect Jeffrey Williams in last week's shooting of two...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Michael Brown supporters confront Ferguson police supporters outside the Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 15, 2015. News of Sunday's arrest of suspect Jeffrey Williams in last week's shooting of two policemen during a protest rally in Ferguson, prompted a show of support for Ferguson's beleaguered police force. Williams, 20, has admitted to firing the shots that wounded the officers early on Thursday, said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch, and told investigators that he was not targeting police but was shooting at someone else. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A Syrian girl stands under drawings made by children at a makeshift settlement for Syrian refugees in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 15, 2015. March 15 marks the fourth anniversary of peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, leading to the devastating civil conflict in the country. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 215,000 people have been killed since the start of the crisis in 2011, around half of them civilians. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A Syrian girl stands under drawings made by children at a makeshift settlement for Syrian refugees in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 15, 2015. March 15 marks the fourth anniversary of peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A Syrian girl stands under drawings made by children at a makeshift settlement for Syrian refugees in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 15, 2015. March 15 marks the fourth anniversary of peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, leading to the devastating civil conflict in the country. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 215,000 people have been killed since the start of the crisis in 2011, around half of them civilians. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation, flattening buildings and killing at least eight people. Disaster management officials and relief workers were struggling to establish contact with the islands that bore the brunt of Cyclone Pam's winds of more than 300 kph (185 mph), which destroyed homes, smashed boats and washed away roads and bridges as it struck late on Friday and into Saturday. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation, flattening buildings and killing at least eight people. Disaster management officials and relief workers were struggling to establish contact with the islands that bore the brunt of Cyclone Pam's winds of more than 300 kph (185 mph), which destroyed homes, smashed boats and washed away roads and bridges as it struck late on Friday and into Saturday. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media....more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometer long pathway, which was built at about 100 meters (330 ft) above the gorge of Los Gaitanes between the years of 1901 and 1905, was closed in 2001 after five people died. A new walkway has then been built over the old walkway and will open to the public on March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometer long pathway, which was...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometer long pathway, which was built at about 100 meters (330 ft) above the gorge of Los Gaitanes between the years of 1901 and 1905, was closed in 2001 after five people died. A new walkway has then been built over the old walkway and will open to the public on March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man looks for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said there were more than 25 dead and many more injured after the airstrikes. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man looks for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man looks for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said there were more than 25 dead and many more injured after the airstrikes. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2015. Bombs outside two churches in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 during Sunday services, and witnesses said quick action by a security guard prevented many more deaths. A Pakistani Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility. REUTERS/Mani Rana

People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2015. Bombs outside two churches in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 14 people and...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2015. Bombs outside two churches in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 during Sunday services, and witnesses said quick action by a security guard prevented many more deaths. A Pakistani Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend an election rally in Jerusalem March 15, 2015. Israel will hold a general election on March 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend an election rally in Jerusalem March 15, 2015. Israel will hold a general election on March 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend an election rally in Jerusalem March 15, 2015. Israel will hold a general election on March 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Students Ernesto Robles, 18, (R) and Juan Poveda, 16, practice with their guitars before performing at a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government, Havana, Cuba March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Students Ernesto Robles, 18, (R) and Juan Poveda, 16, practice with their guitars before performing at a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government, Havana, Cuba March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Students Ernesto Robles, 18, (R) and Juan Poveda, 16, practice with their guitars before performing at a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government, Havana, Cuba March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man cries over the bodies of relatives after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said there were more than 25 dead and many more injured after the airstrikes. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man cries over the bodies of relatives after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said there were more than 25...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A man cries over the bodies of relatives after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said there were more than 25 dead and many more injured after the airstrikes. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
France's Alexandre Flanquart jumps for a line during their Six Nations Rugby Union match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

France's Alexandre Flanquart jumps for a line during their Six Nations Rugby Union match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
France's Alexandre Flanquart jumps for a line during their Six Nations Rugby Union match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru March 15, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru March 15, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru March 15, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Venezuela's militia members and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro holds letters during a rally outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 15, 2015. Venezuela's parliament granted President Maduro decree powers for the rest of 2015 in a move he says is to defend the country from U.S. meddling but opponents decry as evidence of autocracy. In a noisy National Assembly session, ruling Socialist Party legislators, who have a majority, applauded the "Enabling Law" as a legitimate response to a U.S. declaration that Venezuela is a security threat and sanctions on seven officials. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuela's militia members and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro holds letters during a rally outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 15, 2015. Venezuela's parliament granted President Maduro decree powers for the rest of 2015 in...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Venezuela's militia members and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro holds letters during a rally outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 15, 2015. Venezuela's parliament granted President Maduro decree powers for the rest of 2015 in a move he says is to defend the country from U.S. meddling but opponents decry as evidence of autocracy. In a noisy National Assembly session, ruling Socialist Party legislators, who have a majority, applauded the "Enabling Law" as a legitimate response to a U.S. declaration that Venezuela is a security threat and sanctions on seven officials. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children pose for photographs next to workers wearing traditional dress while attending the daily re-enactment of the changing of the Royal Guards at the main entrance of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Children pose for photographs next to workers wearing traditional dress while attending the daily re-enactment of the changing of the Royal Guards at the main entrance of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Children pose for photographs next to workers wearing traditional dress while attending the daily re-enactment of the changing of the Royal Guards at the main entrance of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A model holds her shoes before Saymyname show during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model holds her shoes before Saymyname show during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A model holds her shoes before Saymyname show during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Members of Magic! pose backstage after winning the award for Breakthrough group of the year at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Canada March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Members of Magic! pose backstage after winning the award for Breakthrough group of the year at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Canada March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Members of Magic! pose backstage after winning the award for Breakthrough group of the year at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Canada March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A red-tailed hawk sits on a pole above a field of snow near Croton Point in the town of Croton-on-Hudson, New York March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A red-tailed hawk sits on a pole above a field of snow near Croton Point in the town of Croton-on-Hudson, New York March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A red-tailed hawk sits on a pole above a field of snow near Croton Point in the town of Croton-on-Hudson, New York March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
