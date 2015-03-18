Editor's Choice
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, Vanuatu, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Kurdish boy jumps over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Phil Blackwood, a bar manager from New Zealand, falls into a police vehicle as he is taken away after being sentenced to two and half years in prison, at Bahan township court in Yangon, Myanmar, March 17, 2015. Blackwood was found guilty along with...more
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Kazakhs herd their sheep in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement takes a position as he aims his weapon at Morek front line in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her...more
People do morning exercises on a polluted day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A child waits to receive a polio vaccination during an anti-polio campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru, March 15, 2015. The Paracas reserve, which aims to preserve the marine ecosystem, is located on the coastal areas and tropical desert of...more
A model presents a creation by designer Nadir Tati, as part of the Fall/Winter 2015 collection, during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 16, 2015. Kerry and Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held four hours of nuclear talks on Monday in the Swiss city of Lausanne before the Iranian...more
A boy called Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Women react next to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during an oath-taking ceremony in Kiev March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A farmer rests at a shelter near a construction site of a new residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer (
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth at an army base on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank City of Nablus March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in the southern Indian state of Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern...more
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the abilty to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building last...more
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region, Myanmar, March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and...more
