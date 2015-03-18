Phil Blackwood, a bar manager from New Zealand, falls into a police vehicle as he is taken away after being sentenced to two and half years in prison, at Bahan township court in Yangon, Myanmar, March 17, 2015. Blackwood was found guilty along with...more

Phil Blackwood, a bar manager from New Zealand, falls into a police vehicle as he is taken away after being sentenced to two and half years in prison, at Bahan township court in Yangon, Myanmar, March 17, 2015. Blackwood was found guilty along with two Myanmar citizens, bar owner Tun Thurein and manager Htut Ko Ko Lwin, of insulting religion after publishing a psychedelic image of Buddha wearing headphones to promote his bar in Yangon. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

