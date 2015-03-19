Editor's Choice
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, Chile, March 18, 2015. Villarrica Volcano which erupted earlier this month before settling down, has entered a more active phase again, expelling gas and ash into...more
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 18, 2015. Some local residents carry out this activity during sunrise and sunset. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police officers are seen on the pavement outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least east 19 people and taking others hostage inside the building, the...more
People take part in celebrations for the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in Sevastopol, March 18, 2015. Russia's flag is flying across Crimea on the anniversary of what President Vladimir Putin calls the region's historic "return...more
Bullet holes pepper a wall where Muslims were executed in 1995 at an agricultural cooperative in Kravice near Bratunac, March 18, 2015. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, the...more
A spring breaker takes a shot of tequila during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on...more
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Supporters of Juventus cheer their team during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Police officers are seen outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said....more
An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. One...more
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, who said that he lost his both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for...more
Paul Alexander Hatyay (C), the headmaster, and teachers of Central School lay out books to dry in the sun after the roof of the school's library was blown away by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu...more
People take pictures of German riot police officers in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. Anti-capitalist protesters clashed with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt on Wednesday and set fire to barricades and...more
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and...more
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA,...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv March 18, 2015. Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel's election after exit polls showed he had erased his center-left rivals' lead with a hard...more
A member of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) waits to depart to the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in central Kiev, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands between Islamic State ammunition being displayed in al-Alam Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman holds her three-year-old outside their damaged home as nightfalls after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, presents a sprig of shamrock to the mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, an Irish Wolfhound called Domhnall, during a visit with her husband, Prince William (2nd L), to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons...more
A man walks in a cemetery for Turkish soldiers a day before ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale, as part of the Gallipoli campaign in Gallipoli March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) marches along with the members of other opposition parties, to India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace, in New Delhi March 17, 2015. India's usually fractious opposition parties joined forces on...more
Two men walk along a path as waves crash into the sea wall along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, China, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the abilty to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building...more
Masked youths hurl stones and use a green laser beam during clashes with riot police in Athens, Greece, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against what Palestinians say is land confiscation by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem March 17, 2015....more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) and Cuban counterpart Raul Castro shake hands during an ALBA alliance summit in Caracas March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Kurdish boy jumps over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Afghan girl sits on a fence in Kabul March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny (L-R) presents a bowl of shamrocks to President Obama at a St. Patrick's Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People look at a large cave-in on a provincial highway in Kaili, Guizhou province, China, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
