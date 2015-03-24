Editor's Choice

Edition:
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem, March 23, 2015. The seven children died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative firebrand who frequently clashes with leaders of his Republican Party, became the first major figure from either party to jump into the 2016 presidential election race on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Cruz, a conservative firebrand who frequently clashes with leaders of his Republican Party, became the first major figure from either party to jump into the 2016 presidential election race on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cypriot bondholders clash with riot policemen outside the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, March 23, 2015. Aggrieved bondholders who lost funds in Cyprus's 2013 bailout caused damage to the headquarters of Bank of Cyprus on Monday when they tried to storm the building. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter mans a weapon mounted on a pickup truck on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A rebel fighter mans a weapon mounted on a pickup truck on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Cowboy Raul Albeja, 60, stands as he listens to the national anthem during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cowboy Raul Albeja, 60, stands as he listens to the national anthem during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda, an Afghan woman who was beaten to death and set alight on fire on Thursday, during her burial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda, an Afghan woman who was beaten to death and set alight on fire on Thursday, during her burial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A policeman looks at the state flag after lowering it to half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny city-state's rapid rise from British military outpost to global trade and financial center, died on Monday aged 91. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A policeman looks at the state flag after lowering it to half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny city-state's rapid rise from British military outpost to global trade and financial center, died on Monday aged 91. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
First lady Michelle Obama boards an aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama boards an aircraft at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters holding placards shout slogans at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration in the central Tokyo March 22, 2015. More than 10,000 people join the protest, according to the organizer. Placards read in Japanese "No to the Abe administration". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Protesters holding placards shout slogans at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration in the central Tokyo March 22, 2015. More than 10,000 people join the protest, according to the organizer. Placards read in Japanese "No to the Abe administration". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2015. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant group's three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state had become "unsustainable" but stopped short of declaring an immediate end to its armed struggle. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2015. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant group's three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state had become "unsustainable" but stopped short of declaring an immediate end to its armed struggle. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An aerial view shows illegally built slums on the border of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. Brazil is facing its worst drought in 80 years and its economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
An aerial view shows illegally built slums on the border of the polluted water of Billings reservoir in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 12, 2015. Brazil is facing its worst drought in 80 years and its economy is already expected to post zero growth this year. Worse yet, since Brazil depends on hydroelectric dams for about three quarters of its electricity, power shortages are also possible due to the drought, federal officials have said. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A tribal chief holds a poster, which has a portrait of incumbent president Alassane Ouattara on it, during the congress of the Rally of the Republicans (RDR) at the Treichville sports complex in downtown Abidjan, Ivory Coast , March 22, 2015. RDR, Ivory Coast's ruling party, on Sunday chose Ouattara as expected to be its candidate for this year's presidential election. Poster reads "let us mobilize aroud ADO for an Ivory Coast win." REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A tribal chief holds a poster, which has a portrait of incumbent president Alassane Ouattara on it, during the congress of the Rally of the Republicans (RDR) at the Treichville sports complex in downtown Abidjan, Ivory Coast , March 22, 2015. RDR, Ivory Coast's ruling party, on Sunday chose Ouattara as expected to be its candidate for this year's presidential election. Poster reads "let us mobilize aroud ADO for an Ivory Coast win." REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a small helicopter out of a lake in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 22, 2015. The pilot remained missing and the sole passenger was injured after the two-seated Ukraine-made helicopter fell into the lake on Friday night during an unregistered flight, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a small helicopter out of a lake in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 22, 2015. The pilot remained missing and the sole passenger was injured after the two-seated Ukraine-made helicopter fell into the lake on Friday night during an unregistered flight, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighters fire a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, where they announced a battle to liberate the city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighters fire a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, where they announced a battle to liberate the city March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People gesture while others wave Kurdish flags during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2015. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant group's three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state had become "unsustainable" but stopped short of declaring an immediate end to its armed struggle. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
People gesture while others wave Kurdish flags during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2015. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant group's three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state had become "unsustainable" but stopped short of declaring an immediate end to its armed struggle. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People carry a picture of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero during a march ahead of the 35th anniversary of his assassination in San Salvador, El Salvador March 21, 2015. Salvadoran Archbishop Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death squad in 1980 and is an icon of the Roman Catholic Church in Latin America, had died as a martyr and will be beatified on May 23, the Vatican said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
People carry a picture of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero during a march ahead of the 35th anniversary of his assassination in San Salvador, El Salvador March 21, 2015. Salvadoran Archbishop Romero, who was murdered by a right-wing death squad in 1980 and is an icon of the Roman Catholic Church in Latin America, had died as a martyr and will be beatified on May 23, the Vatican said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the local Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye, south of Stavropol, Russia March 22, 2015. A group of cossacks from the village of Kazanskaya, who are planning a professional career at the military intelligence service, has arrived at a camp for training under the leadership of professional instructors. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Members of the local Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye, south of Stavropol, Russia March 22, 2015. A group of cossacks from the village of Kazanskaya, who are planning a professional career at the military intelligence service, has arrived at a camp for training under the leadership of professional instructors. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People lay flowers and well-wishes for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in a heavy downpour at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 22, 2015. Lee, the founding father of modern Singapore, has been in hospital with severe pneumonia since Feb. 5. He turned 91 last September. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
People lay flowers and well-wishes for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in a heavy downpour at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 22, 2015. Lee, the founding father of modern Singapore, has been in hospital with severe pneumonia since Feb. 5. He turned 91 last September. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi militiamen heading for the Sunni leader's seat of power in the southern city of Aden, militia sources and a local official told Reuters. Iran-backed Houthis, who took over the southern city of Taiz on Sunday, agreed to share power with Hadi after they seized the capital in September. That split the army, parliament was dissolved in February and violence is intensifying as the northern-based Houthis head south. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 23, 2015. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi militiamen heading for the Sunni leader's seat of power in the southern city of Aden, militia sources and a local official told Reuters. Iran-backed Houthis, who took over the southern city of Taiz on Sunday, agreed to share power with Hadi after they seized the capital in September. That split the army, parliament was dissolved in February and violence is intensifying as the northern-based Houthis head south. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Troops fire 105mm howitzers during the celebration of the 118th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army at the military headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Troops fire 105mm howitzers during the celebration of the 118th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army at the military headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died early on Monday, aged 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died early on Monday, aged 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the local Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye, south of Stavropol, Russia, March 22, 2015. A group of cossacks from the village of Kazanskaya, who are planning a professional career at the military intelligence service, has arrived at a camp for training under the leadership of professional instructors. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Members of the local Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye, south of Stavropol, Russia, March 22, 2015. A group of cossacks from the village of Kazanskaya, who are planning a professional career at the military intelligence service, has arrived at a camp for training under the leadership of professional instructors. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. A total of 112 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad on Saturday took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. A total of 112 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad on Saturday took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the Legio X Fretensis (Malta) re-enactment group take part in a display of ancient Roman army life at Fort Rinella in Kalkara, outside Valletta, Malta, March 22, 2015. The event 'Romanus', organised by the Malta Heritage Trust, consisted of talks, hands-on displays, static exhibitions of weapons and equipment, food and wine tasting and large-scale re-enactments depicting different forms of Roman warfare in the field. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Members of the Legio X Fretensis (Malta) re-enactment group take part in a display of ancient Roman army life at Fort Rinella in Kalkara, outside Valletta, Malta, March 22, 2015. The event 'Romanus', organised by the Malta Heritage Trust, consisted of talks, hands-on displays, static exhibitions of weapons and equipment, food and wine tasting and large-scale re-enactments depicting different forms of Roman warfare in the field. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
