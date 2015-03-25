Editor's Choice

An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen during an organised media tour by Italy's Salini Impregilo, one of the main sub contractors of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City March 23, 2015. The...more

An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen during an organised media tour by Italy's Salini Impregilo, one of the main sub contractors of the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City March 23, 2015. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close