Editor's Choice

A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital, the Interior Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that survivors could be taken back to African instead of European ports. Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany March 25, 2015. An Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 on board including 16 schoolchildren. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport, Germany March 25, 2015. An Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 on board including 16 schoolchildren. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman displays a 100.20-carat diamond ring at a pre-auction viewing at Sotheby's in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2015. Sotheby's says the ring is expected to sell for US $19-25 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A woman displays a 100.20-carat diamond ring at a pre-auction viewing at Sotheby's in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2015. Sotheby's says the ring is expected to sell for US $19-25 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 25, 2015. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the centre of Aden on Wednesday, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia forces were within about 12 miles of the city's northern entrance. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 25, 2015. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the centre of Aden on Wednesday, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia forces were within about 12 miles of the city's northern entrance. REUTERS/Anees Mansour
An injured rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement lies on the ground during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's official wing said they had launched an offensive on Tuesday to take the northwestern city of Idlib, which is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An injured rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement lies on the ground during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's official wing said they had launched an offensive on Tuesday to take the northwestern city of Idlib, which is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital, the Interior Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, March 25, 2015. Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday that struck close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital, the Interior Ministry said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers tumbles over the stumps during a failed run out attempt on New Zealand's batsman Corey Anderson during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Auckland, New Zealand March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers tumbles over the stumps during a failed run out attempt on New Zealand's batsman Corey Anderson during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Auckland, New Zealand March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, Greece March 24, 2015, a day before a military parade to mark Greece's Independence Day. Greece said it will present a package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hope of unlocking aid to help it deal with a cash crunch and avoid default. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A girl scout holds a Greek national flag ahead of a student parade in Athens, Greece March 24, 2015, a day before a military parade to mark Greece's Independence Day. Greece said it will present a package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hope of unlocking aid to help it deal with a cash crunch and avoid default. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) fires his weapon at the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo, Syria March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) fires his weapon at the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo, Syria March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A serviceman runs to meet his children after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the 43rd battalion from the IV mechanized brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is departing to Afghanistan to join a NATO-led mission called Resolute Support. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A serviceman runs to meet his children after a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2015. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, the 43rd battalion from the IV mechanized brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is departing to Afghanistan to join a NATO-led mission called Resolute Support. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on Tuesday. Six were missing and 25 injured in the disaster in Chosica, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of Lima, said Alfredo Murgueytio, the head of the National Civil Defense Institute, Indeci. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People remove mud and rocks from their house after a massive landslide in Chosica, Peru March 24, 2015. Seven people were killed and more were feared dead in Peru after a massive landslide buried parts of a town amid heavy rains, authorities said on Tuesday. Six were missing and 25 injured in the disaster in Chosica, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of Lima, said Alfredo Murgueytio, the head of the National Civil Defense Institute, Indeci. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A cow stands in front of barn painted with a U.S. flag in Homestead, Iowa, March 7, 2015. Iowa, the American heartland. Endless farm fields and quiet towns. 56,273 square miles that are soon to become the focus of the nation as the long process of electing the next U.S. president begins. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A cow stands in front of barn painted with a U.S. flag in Homestead, Iowa, March 7, 2015. Iowa, the American heartland. Endless farm fields and quiet towns. 56,273 square miles that are soon to become the focus of the nation as the long process of electing the next U.S. president begins. REUTERS/Jim Young
Debris from an Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, 2015 in this still image taken from TV. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on board including 16 schoolchildren. Reuters TV/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Debris from an Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France March 24, 2015 in this still image taken from TV. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed into a mountainside in the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on board including 16 schoolchildren. Reuters TV/Pool
A migrant worker plays Erhu, a Chinese traditional two-stringed musical instrument, in front of a residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A migrant worker plays Erhu, a Chinese traditional two-stringed musical instrument, in front of a residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, Nigeria March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed this month by troops from Niger and Chad, residents said on Tuesday. Nigerian, Chadian and Niger forces have driven militants out of a string of towns in simultaneous offensives over the past month. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, Nigeria March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed this month by troops from Niger and Chad, residents said on Tuesday. Nigerian, Chadian and Niger forces have driven militants out of a string of towns in simultaneous offensives over the past month. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff blows a kiss to reporters during a news conference after a ceremony to sign a Provisional Measure of Policy Wage Minimum, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff blows a kiss to reporters during a news conference after a ceremony to sign a Provisional Measure of Policy Wage Minimum, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline, en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday and all 150 on board were feared dead. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A rescue helicopter from the French Securite Civile flies over the French Alps during a rescue operation after the crash of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline, en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday and all 150 on board were feared dead. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A fire fighter removes a family portrait from a house that was crashed into by a school bus at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A fire fighter removes a family portrait from a house that was crashed into by a school bus at the Windermere Development in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, March 24 2015. The school bus carrying nine elementary school students careened off the road and crashed into a occupied home in suburban Philadelphia home on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported, police said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport, Germany March 24, 2015. No one survived when an Airbus A320 passenger plane operated by Lufthansa's budget subsidiary Germanwings flight crashed in southern France on Tuesday and it is likely to take days to recover the bodies of those on board due to difficult terrain, French police at the crash site said. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Family members of passengers feared killed in Germanwings plane crash react at Barcelona's El Prat airport, Germany March 24, 2015. No one survived when an Airbus A320 passenger plane operated by Lufthansa's budget subsidiary Germanwings flight crashed in southern France on Tuesday and it is likely to take days to recover the bodies of those on board due to difficult terrain, French police at the crash site said. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An Afghan journalist takes a "selfie" as President Obama holds a joint news conference with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani at the White House in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An Afghan journalist takes a "selfie" as President Obama holds a joint news conference with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani at the White House in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in an entrance examination at China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in an entrance examination at China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan
The Guard of honour drapes the Singapore's national flag over the coffin of the late first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in the Istana before he is conveyed to the Parliament House where he will lie in state until Saturday, in Singapore March 25, 2015. The casket of Lee, the founding father of modern Singapore, was brought from the Istana palace, to the Parliament House for public viewing. Lee died on Monday, aged 91. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
The Guard of honour drapes the Singapore's national flag over the coffin of the late first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in the Istana before he is conveyed to the Parliament House where he will lie in state until Saturday, in Singapore March 25, 2015. The casket of Lee, the founding father of modern Singapore, was brought from the Istana palace, to the Parliament House for public viewing. Lee died on Monday, aged 91. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore
Sailors wave from the deck of the Izumo warship as it departs from the harbour of the Japan United Marine shipyard in Yokohama, south of Tokyo March 25, 2015. Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force on Wednesday took delivery of the biggest Japanese warship since World War Two, the Izumo, a helicopter carrier as big as the Imperial Navy aircraft carriers that battled the United States in the Pacific. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Sailors wave from the deck of the Izumo warship as it departs from the harbour of the Japan United Marine shipyard in Yokohama, south of Tokyo March 25, 2015. Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force on Wednesday took delivery of the biggest Japanese warship since World War Two, the Izumo, a helicopter carrier as big as the Imperial Navy aircraft carriers that battled the United States in the Pacific. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A veteran cleans the ground at a Martyrs' Cemetery ahead of Qingming festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Bozhou, Anhui, China province, March 25, 2015. The festival, which falls on April 5 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour their ancestors. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A veteran cleans the ground at a Martyrs' Cemetery ahead of Qingming festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Bozhou, Anhui, China province, March 25, 2015. The festival, which falls on April 5 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour their ancestors. REUTERS/China Daily
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's official wing said they had launched an offensive on Tuesday to take the northwestern city of Idlib, which is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take the northwestern city of Idlib, Syria March 24, 2015. An alliance of Syrian Islamist rebels including al Qaeda's official wing said they had launched an offensive on Tuesday to take the northwestern city of Idlib, which is close to the main strategic highway linking Damascus to Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
