Editor's choice
Crews remove debris at the site of a multi-building collapse on 2nd Avenue in New York March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, Yemen March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed six people and left...more
Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site of Air Canada flight 624 that crashed early Sunday morning during a snowstorm, at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, Nova Scotia, March 30,...more
A forensic scientist of the Criminal Research Institute of the National Gendarmerie (IRCGN), in Pointoise, collects DNA taken from the victims of the crash of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
A member of the Iraqi security forces checks his weapon in Tikrit March 30, 2015. Iraqi security forces continued their offensive against Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tikrit on Monday, in an operation slowed by bombs and booby traps. ...more
An half-closed window is seen on a house painted with graffiti in Rome, Italy March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay March 30, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and...more
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 29, 2015. The co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps told his...more
Australian players celebrate after defeating New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The landing gear from the Airbus A320 that slid off a runway at the end of Air Canada Flight 624 lie in the snow at Halifax Stanfield Airport in Enfield, Nova Scotia, March 29, 2015. The Air Canada plane slid off a runway and suffered heavy damage...more
Soldiers and Houthi fighters inspect the damage caused by air strikes on the airport of Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, a Houthi stronghold near the Saudi border, March 30, 2015. Warplanes struck the Yemeni capital of Sanaa overnight and after...more
A man takes a photo of his daughter in front of the old building of the revenue office before a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain, March 29, 2015. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during holy...more
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An ailing woman is carried on a wooden plank to a safer place from her partially submerged house after incessant rains in Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir buried at least 10 people while they were sleeping,...more
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Hundreds of sea lions lay on marina docks in Astoria, Oregon, March 29, 2015. More than 2,300 California sea lions have taken over the docks of the coastal community and are expected to stay until the smelt and salmon runs they feed on are finished...more
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The 18-month-old fraternal twins, Nacho Guirado (L) and Asier cry as they are carried by their father Ignacio (L) and their uncle Jose Carlos, who are twins, while lifting a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov share a light moment before a meeting at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
A worker for the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) prays at an archaeological dig in a future construction site in Tel Aviv, where fragments of ancient basins were unearthed, March 29, 2015. Fragments of ancient beer-brewing basins unearthed in Tel...more
A policeman tackles a protester before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fiji players cheer during their match against New Zealand in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. Pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg will take turns at the controls of Solar Impulse 2, which began its journey in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab...more
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (R) of Italy celebrates with his team after winning the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Losail International circuit in Doha, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 29, 2015. Netanyahu condemned on Sunday the framework Iranian nuclear agreement being sought by international negotiators, saying it was even worse than...more
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 29, 2015. Chile's Villarrica Volcano continued to spew lava, ash and smoke on Sunday. Authorities have restricted access to the area within 5...more
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys stand on a tank burnt during clashes on a street in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 29, 2015. Yemeni fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi clashed with Iranian-allied Houthi fighters on Sunday in downtown...more
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrats leader, Nick Clegg, speaks during the party's general election campaign launch in Abingdon, southern England, March 29, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7....more
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter drops rescue workers next to the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps, March 29, 2015. The co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the...more
A girl poses for a pictures as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
