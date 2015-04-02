Editor's choice
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane in this picture taken by ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout via Reuters
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported...more
A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city, Syria March 31, 2015. Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front have seized the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war,...more
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks to a youngster during a visit to the early childhood development initiative "talk to you baby" in Brooklyn, New York April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/Pool
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits another supporter with a motorbike during celebrations in Kano, Nigeria, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday...more
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, April 1, 2015. The display forms part of the...more
Relatives mourn during the funeral of the victims who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on...more
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, Yemen, March 31, 2015. Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on Monday night, striking the group's...more
Hamid Baeedinejad (L), an Iranian official, speaks with press about negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme outside the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2015. The United States said it was prepared to work past a midnight...more
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists...more
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday, but...more
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more
A supporter of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammadu Buhari poses for a picture in Lagos, March 31, 2015. Buhari built a lead of over 2.5 million votes with only six states uncounted on Monday, raising the prospect...more
A man whose livelihood depends on selling recyclable wastes collects trash from a dumping site as he surrounded by Marabou storks on the outskirt of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
Russia's Artyom Dzyuba (bottom) fights for the ball with Kazakhstan's Yuriy Logvinenko during their international friendly soccer match in Khimki outside Moscow, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A child model presents a creation from the SUN TOMORROW Children's Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, Mexico, March...more
A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, March 31, 2015. The tourist attraction was closed to visitors on Tuesday due to severe dust storm, local media reported....more
A supporter holds posters of leader of the Sudanese Socialist Democratic Union and presidential candidate Fatima Abdel Mahmoud during her election campaign ahead of the 2015 election, in Khartoum, Sudan, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
Soldiers from the guard of honour are pictured before the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
A boy from the slum jumps from one concrete drainage pipe to another along the bank of Bagmati River as he plays with his friends, in Kathmandu, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge covered in barnacles near French navy vessels at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium, March 24, 2015. The site, which is Europe's largest ship recycling plant processes some...more
A worker stands next to an installation made of plastic bottles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31, 2015. The Museum of National Identity is working on installations made from recycled plastic bottles as a way to encourage recycling in the community,...more
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Palestinian boy looks through a sheet covering the remains of his family's house, which witnesses said was heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31, 2015....more
Japan's Shinji Okazaki (R) and Uzbekistan's Lutfulla Turaev dive into the net after Japan's Gaku Shibasaki (not in picture) scored during their international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) soldier is seen next to anchor cables on JMSDF's biggest warship Izumo at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, March 31, 2015. Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force took delivery of the biggest...more
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on...more
