U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as President Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015....more
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and...more
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover....more
A human rights activist walks through a native forest at the Pupio estuary in the middle of the road between a waste deposit tank of Los Pelambres mine and Caimanes town at the El Mauro valley, April 1, 2015. Locals claim that the tank has diverted...more
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, Kenya, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the...more
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila,...more
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious...more
A man uses a stick to whip a penitent in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Angeles city, Pampanga in northern Philippines, April 2, 2015. Flagellation is a form of religious discipline observed every lenten season by Catholic devotees in...more
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last...more
A woman pushes a baby stroller carrying dogs on a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A lawmaker is seen before a parliamentary session in Athens, April 2, 2015. Greece sent an updated list of reforms to lenders on Wednesday to try to unlock financial aid and avoid a default but euro zone officials said more work was needed before new...more
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel, April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the...more
Miss Universe Japan Ariana Miyamoto works out at a gym in Tokyo, April 1, 2015. Miyamoto hadn't planned to enter a Japanese beauty contest because she figured her multiracial origins meant she couldn't win. Then a close multiracial friend committed...more
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Marcia Xavier, daughter of late anti-pesticide activist Jose Maria Filho, who was shot 25 times with a 0.40 calibre pistol in April 2010 when driving home one night, sits with her mother outside their home in Limoeiro do Norte, in Ceara state,...more
Activists of the Anti-Maidan pro-Kremlin movement stand in an underground walkway during a protest on the 66th anniversary of NATO's establishment in 1949, outside the U.S. embassy in Moscow, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Women run as men throw water at them as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation in Szenna, Hungary, April 3, 2015. Locals celebrate Easter with the traditional "watering of the girls", a fertility ritual rooted in...more
