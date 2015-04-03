A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the...more

A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

