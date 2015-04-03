Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 8:35am EDT

Editor's choice

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as President Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as President Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staff watch a tablet in Lausanne as President Obama makes a state address on the status of the Iran nuclear program talks, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
1 / 24
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
2 / 24
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2, 2015. The exhibition will run for five days before continuing onto Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 24
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 24
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. Passover commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. Passover commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 24
A human rights activist walks through a native forest at the Pupio estuary in the middle of the road between a waste deposit tank of Los Pelambres mine and Caimanes town at the El Mauro valley, April 1, 2015. Locals claim that the tank has diverted the course of a local estuary, causing water shortages at a time of drought in the region. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A human rights activist walks through a native forest at the Pupio estuary in the middle of the road between a waste deposit tank of Los Pelambres mine and Caimanes town at the El Mauro valley, April 1, 2015. Locals claim that the tank has diverted...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A human rights activist walks through a native forest at the Pupio estuary in the middle of the road between a waste deposit tank of Los Pelambres mine and Caimanes town at the El Mauro valley, April 1, 2015. Locals claim that the tank has diverted the course of a local estuary, causing water shortages at a time of drought in the region. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 24
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, Kenya, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, Kenya, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, Kenya, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
7 / 24
A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 24
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
9 / 24
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 24
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 24
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious international Jakarta school, in a controversial case that has put the country's judicial system under scrutiny. The verdict came after a four-month trial that critics say was fraught with irregularities, raising foreign investors' concerns about legal certainty in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2015. Bantleman was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Indonesia on Thursday for sexually abusing kindergarten boys at a prestigious international Jakarta school, in a controversial case that has put the country's judicial system under scrutiny. The verdict came after a four-month trial that critics say was fraught with irregularities, raising foreign investors' concerns about legal certainty in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
12 / 24
A man uses a stick to whip a penitent in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Angeles city, Pampanga in northern Philippines, April 2, 2015. Flagellation is a form of religious discipline observed every lenten season by Catholic devotees in the Philippines. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito TEMPLATE OUT

A man uses a stick to whip a penitent in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Angeles city, Pampanga in northern Philippines, April 2, 2015. Flagellation is a form of religious discipline observed every lenten season by Catholic devotees in...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A man uses a stick to whip a penitent in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Angeles city, Pampanga in northern Philippines, April 2, 2015. Flagellation is a form of religious discipline observed every lenten season by Catholic devotees in the Philippines. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito TEMPLATE OUT
Close
13 / 24
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last remaining fish of the vast tank's original population, local media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last remaining fish of the vast tank's original population, local media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 24
A woman pushes a baby stroller carrying dogs on a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman pushes a baby stroller carrying dogs on a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A woman pushes a baby stroller carrying dogs on a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 24
A lawmaker is seen before a parliamentary session in Athens, April 2, 2015. Greece sent an updated list of reforms to lenders on Wednesday to try to unlock financial aid and avoid a default but euro zone officials said more work was needed before new funds could be released. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A lawmaker is seen before a parliamentary session in Athens, April 2, 2015. Greece sent an updated list of reforms to lenders on Wednesday to try to unlock financial aid and avoid a default but euro zone officials said more work was needed before new...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A lawmaker is seen before a parliamentary session in Athens, April 2, 2015. Greece sent an updated list of reforms to lenders on Wednesday to try to unlock financial aid and avoid a default but euro zone officials said more work was needed before new funds could be released. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 24
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
17 / 24
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 24
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel, April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel, April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, Israel, April 2, 2015. Passover, which starts on Friday, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 24
Miss Universe Japan Ariana Miyamoto works out at a gym in Tokyo, April 1, 2015. Miyamoto hadn't planned to enter a Japanese beauty contest because she figured her multiracial origins meant she couldn't win. Then a close multiracial friend committed suicide. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Miss Universe Japan Ariana Miyamoto works out at a gym in Tokyo, April 1, 2015. Miyamoto hadn't planned to enter a Japanese beauty contest because she figured her multiracial origins meant she couldn't win. Then a close multiracial friend committed...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Miss Universe Japan Ariana Miyamoto works out at a gym in Tokyo, April 1, 2015. Miyamoto hadn't planned to enter a Japanese beauty contest because she figured her multiracial origins meant she couldn't win. Then a close multiracial friend committed suicide. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 24
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
21 / 24
Marcia Xavier, daughter of late anti-pesticide activist Jose Maria Filho, who was shot 25 times with a 0.40 calibre pistol in April 2010 when driving home one night, sits with her mother outside their home in Limoeiro do Norte, in Ceara state, Brazil, January 14, 2015. The framed writing on the wall reads "God bless you in this house, may God be with you when you leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Marcia Xavier, daughter of late anti-pesticide activist Jose Maria Filho, who was shot 25 times with a 0.40 calibre pistol in April 2010 when driving home one night, sits with her mother outside their home in Limoeiro do Norte, in Ceara state,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Marcia Xavier, daughter of late anti-pesticide activist Jose Maria Filho, who was shot 25 times with a 0.40 calibre pistol in April 2010 when driving home one night, sits with her mother outside their home in Limoeiro do Norte, in Ceara state, Brazil, January 14, 2015. The framed writing on the wall reads "God bless you in this house, may God be with you when you leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Close
22 / 24
Activists of the Anti-Maidan pro-Kremlin movement stand in an underground walkway during a protest on the 66th anniversary of NATO's establishment in 1949, outside the U.S. embassy in Moscow, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Activists of the Anti-Maidan pro-Kremlin movement stand in an underground walkway during a protest on the 66th anniversary of NATO's establishment in 1949, outside the U.S. embassy in Moscow, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Activists of the Anti-Maidan pro-Kremlin movement stand in an underground walkway during a protest on the 66th anniversary of NATO's establishment in 1949, outside the U.S. embassy in Moscow, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
23 / 24
Women run as men throw water at them as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation in Szenna, Hungary, April 3, 2015. Locals celebrate Easter with the traditional "watering of the girls", a fertility ritual rooted in Hungarian tribes' pre-Christian past, going as far back as the second century after Christ. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Women run as men throw water at them as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation in Szenna, Hungary, April 3, 2015. Locals celebrate Easter with the traditional "watering of the girls", a fertility ritual rooted in...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Women run as men throw water at them as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation in Szenna, Hungary, April 3, 2015. Locals celebrate Easter with the traditional "watering of the girls", a fertility ritual rooted in Hungarian tribes' pre-Christian past, going as far back as the second century after Christ. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 02 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 01 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 31 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 30 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast