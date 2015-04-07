A relative of a victim onboard sunken ferry Sewol, holding a victim's portrait, cries during a rally to call for an independent inquiry into the matter and to urge the government to salvage the sunken ferry Sewol as soon as possible, in central Seoul, April 5, 2015. South Korea said it would pay about $380,000 (257,305 pounds) in compensation for each of the 250 students who died in last year's ferry disaster, although some victims' families accused the government of trying to divert attention from their demands for an independent probe. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing and presumed dead after the April 16 disaster last year. The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. Nine are still listed as missing. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

