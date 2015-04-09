Editor's choice
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq April 8, 2015. More than 200 elderly and infirm Yazidis were freed on Wednesday by Islamic State militants who had been holding them captive...more
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc, France April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic...more
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. Slager was charged with murder on...more
Protesters carry signs at a rally for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) laughs during a visit to the Pyongyang Weak-current Machine Plant, in this undated photo released April 8, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to save their belongings, in an area which was hit by the floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and...more
The presidential box is arranged April 3, 2015 identically to the way it was the night U.S. President Abraham Lincoln was shot through this doorway at Ford's Theatre in Washington. On April 15 the United States commemorates the 150th anniversary of...more
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods walks on the first green with girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Sam (L) and Charlie during the par 3 event held ahead of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015. ...more
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband walks through a crowd gathered for a campaign event in Warwick, central England April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility at a plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a...more
Members of the Unified Workers' Central clash with police during a protest against a proposed law which would allow companies to outsource their labor force, in front of National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wilson...more
The James R Barker Lake Freighter is shown trapped in ice in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, April 7, 2015. The biggest ice cover on the Great Lakes in decades is backing up shipments of...more
People stage a "die-in" in the middle of the road after carrying coffins during a march to commemorate the more than 617 people they say have been killed by law enforcement in LA County since 2000, in Los Angeles, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Catalan police escort a detained suspect from a block of flats during an operation against Islamist militants in Sabadell, April 8, 2015. Spain arrested nine people in the northeastern region of Catalonia early on Wednesday as part of an operation...more
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed killed three women and three children from one family on Tuesday, local media reported....more
Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party party leader Nigel Farage leaves an election campaign event in Carrick, central England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, Syria, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Israeli soldier patrol after a stabbing attack by a Palestinian near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 8, 2015. The Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on...more
U.S. Senator Rand Paul formally announces his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Feet of a child covered in mud are seen on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, Chile, April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing,...more
A woman holds a rose as she prays during a memorial vigil following an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand...more
Residents ride on top of an overcrowded "Jeepney", a locally manufactured public transport, along a highway in Mogpog town on Marinduque island in central Philippines, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Indonesian forensic police investigate the scene of an explosion in central Jakarta, April 8, 2015. The explosion injured four people police said on Wednesday. The most severely injured person was hit in the chest by nails in the blast....more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to Conservative Party supporters and activists during an election campaign event in Wadebridge, south-western England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dancers of the theatre group Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) perform during the media rehearsal of their upcoming Wayra Tour show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. citizen Heather Mack, daughter of an American woman found dead inside a suitcase on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, uses a mobile phone inside a holding cell before her trial in the Denpasar district court on the Indonesian island of...more
A view of graffiti reading, "Buying all kinds of shells" under remnants of shells placed at the edge of a street in Kafruma village, in Idlib, province, Syria, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Qontar
Captain Ron Nielsen (R) conducts an exercise with participants in his "Fearless Flying" class at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona April 4, 2015. Fearful fliers can be afflicted by one or several different factors, including fears...more
A child plays in a playground area covered with dried mud at San Antonio town, Chile, April 7, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Pope Francis receives a skull cap as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A construction worker holds a turtle for sale on a street near a construction site in Beijing, April 7, 2015. In China, turtles are raised as pets, as well as food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
