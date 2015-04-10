The dead body of a Palestinian who stabbed two Israeli soldiers is removed from the scene of the attack near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 8, 2015. The Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli...more

The dead body of a Palestinian who stabbed two Israeli soldiers is removed from the scene of the attack near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 8, 2015. The Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and then was shot dead by troops, the military said. One of the soldiers was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital in critical condition. The other was slightly hurt in the incident on a main road near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close