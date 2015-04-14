A student at the University of Nairobi looks down from the window at the Kimberly ladies hostels at the Kikuyu campus near the capital Nairobi, April 12, 2015. A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as they fled after a...more

A student at the University of Nairobi looks down from the window at the Kimberly ladies hostels at the Kikuyu campus near the capital Nairobi, April 12, 2015. A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as they fled after a electricity transformer explosion before dawn on Sunday triggered fears that their campus was being attacked, officials said. Students jumped from windows at their University of Nairobi residence halls in a stampede that underlined growing tensions just over a week after gunmen stormed another university campus. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

