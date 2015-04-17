Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

