The remains of a dinghy, used by immigrants, is seen during a storm in Kos island, Greece early May 29, 2015. According to local media, an average of over 200 immigrants arrive in Kos every day in the last two months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike,...more
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot in Havana, Cuba May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
UEFA President Michel Platini (C) speaks with FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) and Jerome Valcke, Secretary General of the FIFA, at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. The embattled head of world soccer, FIFA President Sepp...more
Damaged cars are seen after a car exploded near a Shi'ite mosque in Saudi Arabia's Dammam May 29, 2015. The explosion killed two people, said a witness identified only as Ahmed. He told Reuters he was with his family near the mosque when "a quick...more
A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, Chile May 28, 2015. Aviles, who...more
A migrant holds a container of water wrapped with a wet sack as he sits at the back of a truck at a local immigration transit center in the desert town of Agadez, Niger May 25, 2015. The container is wrapped in a wet sack to keep the water cool....more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive to take control of the northwestern city of Ariha from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 28, 2015....more
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front takes down a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. The Syrian army has pulled back from...more
Migrants sit on their belongings in the back of a truck as it is driven through a dusty road in the desert town of Agadez, Niger May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Smoke rises from the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Dr. Richard Patrick from France gives an earthquake victim from Langtang district an acupuncture treatment inside the temporary medical camp at a Tibetan Monastery, a month after the April 25 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 28, 2015....more
Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to the word "ballabile", which she spelled correctly, during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Olufunke Michaels (R) and her classmates celebrate after receiving their degrees from the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 364th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to communicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. According to local media, an average of over 200 immigrants...more
An identity picture, stamped in Italian with the date 04/10/2014 is seen on the ground at the makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. African migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, sleep in some 80 tents and...more
Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Skateboarder Anselmo Arruda sits on a window with his board, in his skate park house in Itanhaem, near Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil May 26, 2015. Arruda moved into his family's summer home in Itanhaem shortly after his parents died when he was...more
Japan's Mizuho Sakaguchi (R) fights for the ball against Italy's Cristiana Girelli during their women's international friendly soccer match in Nagano, central Japan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Confiscated shark fins are seen after a police operation in Manta, Ecuador in this handout picture provided by the Ecuador Interior Ministry on May 28, 2015. Ecuadorean police confiscated 200,000 shark fins destined for Peru during a police operation...more
Malaysia's deputy home minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar addresses reporters at the police base at Wang Kelian May 28, 2015 near the area where the abandoned human trafficking camp was discovered in the jungle close to the Thailand border. The 139...more
An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai...more
A Greek national flag and a European Union flag flutter under storm clouds in Athens May 28, 2015. Greece's government aims to reach an agreement with its lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday, its spokesman said on Thursday, brushing off...more
