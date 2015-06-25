A casino financier wearing rings and with painted fingernails, counts money she collected from a gambler only moments before, in Angeles city, north of Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2015. Financiers normally loan money with high interest rates to gamblers inside casinos. Many told Reuters photographer Erik De Castro that gambling is only an entertaining diversion in a country where two-fifths of the population live on $2 a day. But he found that some gamble every day. Casino security personnel told of customers begging to be banned from the premises, while a financier who lends gamblers money at high interest described the dozens of vehicles and wads of land titles given as collateral by those hoping lady luck would bring them riches. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

