Xu Yanhua, 32, suffering from physical disability after a severe spine injury, uses an extended stylus to type on a tablet as he runs his online store on his bed, in Houwu village of Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 24, 2015. According to local...more

Xu Yanhua, 32, suffering from physical disability after a severe spine injury, uses an extended stylus to type on a tablet as he runs his online store on his bed, in Houwu village of Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 24, 2015. According to local media, the family could not afford proper medical treatment for Xu, who used to be a mechanic before a work related accident in 2012 caused him to be paralyzed from the shoulders down. Since March 2015, Xu has been operating an online store on his own to sell socks in hopes of earning some money to help out his family. REUTERS/William Hong

Close