A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. Of the record total of 432,761 refugees and migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, an estimated 309,000 people had arrived by sea in Greece, the International Organization for Migration (IMO) said on Friday. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes inside his tent during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A migrant child holds a baby as she arrives at a collection point near the Serbian-Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Actress Ellen Page arrives with her girlfriend, Samantha Thomas (L), on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. TIFF runs from September 10-20. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman swims in a rooftop pool in front of the Petronas Towers, shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2015. The so-called "haze," caused by slash-and-burn clearances on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, has pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in Malaysia and neighboring Singapore. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. The rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings as it roared through the northern California village of Middletown and several nearby communities, chasing thousands of residents from their homes, fire officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Noah Berger

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) gets a kiss from his wife, Jane, after speaking to supporters at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A group of migrants from Syria sits inside a vehicle stopped by German police on a country road heading to Freilassing, Germany from Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. Germany re-imposed border controls on Sunday after Europe's most powerful nation acknowledged it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

An Indonesian soldier sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in Tambang village, Kampar, Riau province, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 13, 2015. Indonesia said on Friday it will send more than 10,000 troops to fight fires in southern Sumatra, as smoke makes thousands sick, delays flights and pushes air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome is embraced by her mother Rosanne Stuart as Designers Hendrik Vermeulen (L) and JD Meyer-Vermeulen (R) look on after presenting the Henndrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A dog catches a frisbee during a dog frisbee competition in Moscow, September 13, 2015. Dogs and their owners took part in a variety of distance and accuracy tests during the competition to check their frisbee skills. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Werder Bremen's (L-R) Fin Bartels, Claudio Pizarro and Anthony Ujah celebrate Ujah's goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Sinsheim, Germany, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A participant ropes a calf during the Russian Rodeo in the village of Kotliakovo, Bryansk region, southeast of Moscow, Russia, September 12, 2015. The competition was organised by privately held Miratorg, one of the leading Russia's meat producers, between the divisions of the agricultural holding. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov T

A member of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group jumps from a 44-metre high (144-ft) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, September 13, 2015. Rope-jumping, an extreme sport, involves jumping from a high point using an advanced leverage system combining mountaineering and rope safety equipment. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Roger Federer of Switzerland comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. The swiftly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as it roared unchecked through the northern California village of Middletown and nearby communities, fire officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Migrants rest inside an improvised shelter in the underground parking of a train station in Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. As Germany announced it was re-imposing border controls in a bid to slow an influx of migrants, Austria, through which tens of thousands have passed on their way to Germany, was expecting a record number of arrivals on Sunday. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Flavia Pennetta of Italy kisses her Women's U.S. Open Tennis champion trophy during a photo call at the Top of the Rock in New York, September 13, 2015. Pennetta won her first grand slam singles title over Roberta Vinci in an improbable all-Italian U.S. Open final on Saturday then added one more shock to a stunning fortnight by announcing her retirement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Miss America contestants greet winner Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (C) after she was crowned Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Migrants walk along rail tracks on sunset close to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Russia's Mikhail Nastenko riding Reistag falls at the Lochan fence in the cross country event of FEI European Eventing Championship at Blair Castle, Scotland, Britain, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

